Gators Receive Prediction to Flip 4-Star CB
The Florida Gators on Tuesday night received from On3’s Steve Wiltfong to land Windermere (Fla.) four-star defensive back CJ Bronaugh, who backed off his pledge to Nebraska earlier in the night.
He is rated as the No. 72 overall prospect and No. 6 defensive back in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports. As a junior, he totaled 30 tackles, six interceptions, four pass breakups and two sacks.
Bronaugh backed off his pledge to Nebraska and took a midweek trip to Gainesville on Tuesday as well, according to On3’s Corey Bender.
While the Gators are looking like the front runners in this recruitment, they aren’t the only school fighting for his commitment. The other programs courting him include Penn State and Florida State.
He was in Tallahassee this past weekend on a visit with the Seminoles, which makes it even more impressive for Gators head coach Billy Napier to have convinced him to take one more visit to Florida before the dead period goes into effect on June 23.
It’s been a strong June for the Gators in the 2026 recruiting cycle. They landed 10 total commitments in the month, including four-star wide receivers Marquez Daniel and Justin Williams to bring their total up to 12 commits in the class.
Florida is also in a position to add more top talent after being named the leaders for plenty of prospects such as four-star linebackers Malik Morris and DQ Forkpa and among the top schools for others such as five-star receiver Cederian Morgan and four-star receiver Somourian Wingo.
Both Morris and Wingo hold predictions to choose the Gators.
With this recent surge on the trail, they have jumped into the top 25 for team rankings in the 2026 class. Right now, they sit at No. 24 in 247Sports’ 2026 Overall Football Team Rankings.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.