Gators Trending for One Portal Receiver, Schedule Visit with Another

The Florida Gators have already had an eventful past two days in the transfer portal, landing several commitments from a range of positions, and they could receive even more good news soon.

On3’s Blake Alderman placed a prediction Tuesday night in favor of the Gators to land former Wake Forest pass catcher Micah Mays Jr., who recently visited the program. Mays totaled 520 receiving yards and four touchdowns across three seasons with the Demon Deacons. Moreover, he averaged 15.3 yards per catch over the past two years.

The rising redshirt junior finished as 247 Sports’ No. 174 overall prospect and No. 25 wide receiver in the country in the 2023 class, choosing Wake Forest over schools such as Iowa State, Miami, Georgia Tech and NC State.

Mays Jr. also has some familiarity with Florida. He is a native of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and attended The Benjamin School (Fla.), where he totaled 1,369 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 24 games, according to MaxPreps.

He is not the only receiver the Gators are in contact with, following the commitment from former Georgia Tech receiver Bailey Stockton, though.

Another receiver the Gators are considering is former Minnesota receiver Malachi Coleman. According to multiple reports, Coleman is taking an unofficial visit to Florida on Wednesday.

Gators is set to host Minnesota WR transfer Malachi Colemanhttps://t.co/R7Db0gpINx pic.twitter.com/OA7CX6hwOT — Blake Alderman (@Blake_Alderman) January 7, 2026

He began his career with Nebraska, signing with the Cornhuskers in the 2023 class as the No. 63 overall prospect and No. 11 wide receiver in the class, according to 247 Sports. He played two seasons with Nebraska, appearing in 12 games and hauling in eight passes for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Then, with the Golden Gophers this past season, he appeared in five contests and ended the 2025 season with five receptions for 83 yards.

Florida needs to add several receivers from the portal this offseason. Despite landing a pledge from Stockton and signing 2026 four-star receivers Davian Groce, Justin Williams and Marquez Daniel, they have lost five receivers to the transfer portal this offseason.

However, their main jewels of the unit are back for another season. Star freshmen Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson both announced their returns for the 2026 campaign this offseason, providing offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner a strong starting point for his first year in Gainesville.

Sumrall’s effort in his first transfer portal window has been strong. In addition to Stockton, Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, Jacksonville State defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Baylor safety DJ Coleman and defensive lineman DK Kalu, Penn State offensive linemen TJ Shanahan Jr. and Eagan Boyer, James Madison tight end Lacota Dippre and Cincinnati running back Evan Pryor have all committed to the Gators over the past three days.

Moreover, with the high number of outgoing transfers, the Gators are expected to be active players in the portal through the remainder of the winter window. The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

More From Florida Gators on SI