Gators Sign P Hayden Craig
GAINESVILLe, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have officially signed Bridgton Academy (ME) punter Hayden Craig during the Early Signing Period on Wednesday.
He ranked as the No. 11 punter and No. 28 kicker in the country by Kohl’s Kicking. Additionally, he is ranked as the No. 7 overall punter in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
This is an important signee for the Gators as starter Jeremy Crawshaw’s eligibility will run out after the bowl game. Craig’s offer from Florida will include a full-ride scholarship, per Gators Online’s Corey Bender.
Craig was one of the earlier commits in the Gators' 2025 class, announcing his commitment all the way back in June. He is also one of three specialists for Billy Napier with the Gators having kicker Evan Noel and long snapper Mack Mulhern in the fold.
Read Kohl’s Kicking comments below for an insight on Craig’s talents:
“Craig competed at Kohl's National Scholarship Camp in July of 2024. He scored well in all areas. He scored 104.9 points in punting, 24/36 points on field goals, and 107.5 points on kickoffs. He also scored 18 points on rollout punts. His athleticism and upside is as high as anyone in the 2025 class! He also attended the 2024 Kohl's Eastern Showcase Camp in May. He had a strong showing and a well-rounded day. Craig scored 12/15 points on field goals and 104.15 points on kickoffs. His best kickoff was a 65-yard kickoff with 4.00 seconds of hang time. His punting drill work was at the D1 level and he scored 105.6 points on his punt charts. Craig has one of the best leg talent as a combo athlete in the 2025 class. Craig earned a rating of 4.5-stars in December of 2023 with a good day at a Winter Showcase Camp. He scored 11 points on field goals,106.4 points on kickoffs, and 103.4 points on punts. His biggest kickoff traveled 71 yards and had 3.75 seconds of hang-time. His best punt went 46 yards and had 4.31 seconds of hang-time. Craig is a very good combo kicker/punter who will improve a college team's roster with his leg talent!”