Gators Sign TE Micah Jones
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Madison (Miss.) three-star tight end Micah Jones has signed with the Florida Gators as part of Early National Signing Day.
The Mississippi product ranks as a three-star prospect and the 17th overall prospect in his home state, according to 247 Sports.
Jones committed to the Gators over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and Arkansas on June 21, making him the first tight end to join forces with the Gators in the 2025 recruiting class. He was later joined by four-star Tae'shaun Gelsey of Riverside High School (Jacksonville, Fla.).
He came to this decision not too long after visiting the Gators back in late May through the early parts of June. It was not a surprise to most either given that he named Florida his top school in his recruitment upon leaving his visit.
“Just the connections, the coaches and just overall the community,” Jones told reporters as to what put the Gators ahead. “They have a great community, and it’s a place I’d love to play at.”
Learn more about Jones as a prospect, via Gators Illustrated's recruiting profile below:
"Florida beat out in-state schools Ole Miss and Mississippi State for Jones’ services. Known for running a two-tight end offense, Jones likely projects at the “Y” tight end spot, which is primarily a blocking position, although a breakout senior season proved he could be a viable pass-catching option. He caught 12 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown last season and improved on those numbers with a 500-yard, six-touchdown senior season, according to his SBLive page. Jones became the first summer visitor to pledge to Florida after the Gators hosted over 40 prospects throughout the month of June."