Gators to Host Top 50 Recruit
The Florida Gators will be playing host for 2026 wide receiver Davian Groce next month, On3 Recruits announced on X. His official visit date with the Gators is set for June 13.
Groce (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) is the No. 43 overall prospect in the class and the No. 6 wide receiver, according to On3. He holds offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Oregon among others.
The Frisco (Tx.) Lone Star High School product has been a do-it-all player in his three seasons with the school.
On top of amassing 1,711 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns on 98 catches, Groce has also totaled 2,185 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 265 carries over the last three years.
His most productive season came as a sophomore. He rushed the ball 121 times for 935 yards and 12 touchdowns while also logging 45 receptions for 851 yards and 10 touchdowns.
It will be very hard to try and find a high school player with this level of output at multiple positions.
Florida working their way into Groce’s recruitment and securing an official visit from the elite wideout is a strong step in the right direction for their effort at that position in the 2026 class. The Gators currently hold zero commitments in the class from pass catchers.
They also have just two total verbal commits heading into the summer. The first is four-star Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit signal caller Will Griffin and the second is three-star Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville High School defensive lineman Jamie Perez.
With this slow start, the Gators' 2026 class sits at No. 74 in the 247Sports Overall Football Team Rankings, although Florida could make significant progress this summer with a busy official visit schedule.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from current commits to prospects to make note of to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.