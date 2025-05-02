All Gators

Gators to Receive Visit from Elite 2026 Edge Rusher

The Florida Gators are one of five schools to receive a summer official visit from four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul.

Cam Parker

Bishop Moore's Jake Kreul (88) wears his batman mask as he and teammates gather after Friday night's 37 to 35 victory over the Riverside Generals. Orlando s Bishop Moore High School traveled to Jacksonville s Riverside High School for the Class 3M football Playoffs Friday, November 17, 2023. The Riverside Generals trailed 22 to 13 at the half and battled back in the second half but fell short, ending their season with a 37 to 35 loss to the Bishop Moore Hornets. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Florida Gators will receive an official visit from one of the nation's top prospects in the class of 2026.

Four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy on Thursday released his official visit schedule for this summer with a trip to Gainesville set for June 7. Kreul (6-3, 230 pounds) is a consensus top 100 recruit with top 30 overall rankings from Rivals and ESPN.

He is also a consensus top 15 recruit at his position with his highest ranking coming from Rivals, which ranks him as the No. 2 overall edge rusher in the class of 2026.

While Florida has put themselves in a strong position for Kreul, who originally hails from Orlando, the Gators will have to fend off multiple high-profile schools for his commitment.

Kreul will visit Colorado on Thursday before visiting Ohio State on May 30. After his planned visit with the Gators, Kreul will wrap up his summer visit schedule with trips to Texas on June 13 and Oklahoma on June 20.

All five schools were among Kreul's initial top 12 schools, which he revealed in February. The seven schools that will not receive a summer official visit are Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M

Kreul is also one of nearly 20 recruits set to visit Florida the weekend of June 6-8 with five-star receiver Cederian Morgan, five-star Clemson offensive line commit Keenyi Pope, four-star Auburn edge rusher commmit Hezekiah Harris and four-star receiver Somourian Wingo all set to be on campus that weekend.

With only two commits in the class of 2026 so far with four-star quarterback Will Griffin and four-star linebacker Izayia Williams, the Gators are poised to add more high-level prospects quickly this summer, and Kreul could be among them.

