Gators Make Final 12 for Four-Star Edge Rusher
The Florida Gators are one of 12 finalists for one of the nation's top edge rushers in the 2026 recruiting class.
Consensus four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy on Thursday released the 12 finalists for his recruitment, naming Florida, Colorado, Florida State, Michigan, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M as the programs still in the running for his services.
Kreul (6-3, 235 pounds) is a consensus top 10 recruit at his position with a highest national ranking of 19th overall from ESPN. In his junior season with IMG Academy, the Orlando (Fla.) native recorded 39 total tackles with 11 tackles-for-loss and six sacks. Before this, Kreul spent two seasons with Bishop Moore, where he recorded a whopping 76 total tackles, 34 tackles-for-loss and 17 sacks.
Although he hasn't released a visit schedule for the spring and summer, Kreul has been an active communicator with multiple head coaches around the country including UF head coach Billy Napier, who visited the prospect in January.
This communication is a big factor in the blue-chip prospect's recruitment.
“The communication is super-important to me. Early on, someone told me to go to a school that is desperate for you. The communication and how hard schools recruit me show me a lot,” he told On3 in November. “That and how the coaches teach means a lot to me. I love ball, so who can teach me will go a long way in my recruitment.”
Gators 2026 Recruiting
Kreul is the second edge rusher to list the Gators as a finalist for his services alongside fellow four-star Trent Henderson.
Additionally, Florida is among the finalists for five-star receiver Cederian Morgan, five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho; four-star offensive linemen Felix Ojo, Bear McWhorter, Canon Pickett, Heze Kent and Sam Roseborough; four-star safety Bralan Womack; four-star athlete Tyriq Green; four-star running back Jonaz Walton; four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland; wide receiver Mason James; and offensive lineman Edward Baker.
The Gators currently hold two commitments in the class of 2026 in four-star quarterback Will Griffin and four-star safety Devin Jackson.
Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's recruiting moves here.