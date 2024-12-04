Offensive Tackle Tavaris Dice Signs with Gators
Gainesville, Fla. - Offensive tackle and recent recruiting flip Tavaris Dice of Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA) has signed with the Florida Gators on National Early Signing Day.
The consensus four-star offensive tackle is the No. 161 player in the country, the No. 22 player from Georgia and is a top-20 player at his position, according to 247 Sports.
Dice was originally committed to Auburn but flipped to Florida on Nov. 30. He has been committed to the Tigers since March 14. So, he gets to fulfill his desire to play in the SEC.
Dice is the top recruit on the offensive line for the Gators in the 2025 recruting class. He's coming in with fellow flips on the O-line: offensive tackle Jahari Medlock of Charles Drew (Riverdale, GA), who flipped from Cincinnati, and interior lineman Daniel Pierre Louis of Seminole Ridge (Loxahatchee, FL), who flipped from FSU.
Find out more about Dice, via Gators Illustrated's recruiting profile:
Dice's recruitment to Florida dates back all the way to the summer, where he was a major priority for the staff. At the time, however, he was pledged to Auburn, but he still kept the Gators in mind due to the program's family-like atmosphere and the relationships inside the offensive line room. He eventually flipped to Florida the same day of the FSU game. A strong run-blocker, Dice shows tremendous flexibility compared to others at the same size and has a quickness to him that allows him to affectively combat speed rushers. His size and run-block ability allows him to also play inside, which Florida has done with other tackles in the past.