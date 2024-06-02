All Gators

4-Star Jacksonville TE Visits Florida Gators, Sets Commitment Date

Florida Gators recruit Tae’shaun Gelsey is a four-star tight end from Jacksonville who just visited Gainesville and set a commitment date.

Florida Gators Recruit Tae’shaun Gelsey, Riverside (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Florida Gators Recruit Tae’shaun Gelsey, Riverside (Jacksonville, Fla.) / Cam Parker, Gators Illustrated
Following his weekend official visit, Florida Gators four-star tight end target Tae’shaun Gelsey of Riverside High School in Jacksonville has revealed his plans for a commitment date. 

Gelsey told Gators Illustrated on Sunday the plan is to announce his commitment either July 6 or July 13, and the Gators are very high on his list. 

“It was a great visit. Everybody was just engaged. Everybody knew who everybody was. You could tell they build great relationships with each other,” Gelsey said. 

Known for using a lot of two tight end formations, Florida considers the 6'4 and 215 pound Gelsey a high priority as a matchup nightmare. The Gators' plans as well as its recent history sending tight ends to the NFL stood out to him. 

“That matchup nightmare type of position. I think that’s a great idea because they showed that they can make that position get to the NFL,” he said. “Kyle Pitts went fourth overall in the NFL Draft. Just following behind that is a great idea.”

As he counts down the days until an official commitment announcement, Gelsey said he doesn’t have a top school at the moment and that he’s focused on taking his visits and building a relationship with each school. 

“I’m real big on relationships, and (Florida) showed me a lot of that this weekend. That put them up there,” he said. 

Next up for Gelsey is a visit to Tulane next weekend. He added that he’s planning to visit Wake Forest, too, and that a visit to Auburn is a possibility. Due to those plans along with his planned announcement on the horizon, he said Florida pushed hard to get his commitment over the weekend. 

“You want to visit as many colleges as you can because you want to find the best fit for you,” he explained. “With my commitment being in July and coming on the OV this weekend, they’ve been trying to get me to commit.”

