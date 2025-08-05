Three Florida Gators Make Rivals’ Top All-Time Recruits List
Since internet recruiting rankings became a thing, the Florida Gators have landed some of the most sought-after recruits ever, which ultimately paid dividends as Florida has won two national championships since the turn of the century.
In a recent All-Time Five-Stars Ranking compiled by Rivals, three former Gators cracked the list.
No. 4 Tim Tebow
It's no surprise that the biggest legend in program history is also Florida’s top recruit ever in Rivals' eyes.
As a recruit in the 2006 class, Tim Tebow was the No. 1 dual threat quarterback in the country when coming out of Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach. Throughout his high school career, Tebow threw for 9,940 and 95 touchdowns while running for 3,169 yards and 63 touchdowns.
Tebow went on to win two national championships and a Heisman Trophy at Florida, throwing for 9,286 yards and 88 touchdowns while rushing for 2,947 yards and 57 touchdowns.
No. 5 Cam Newton
Just a spot behind Tebow was his backup, Cam Newton. The Westlake High School product was the No. 1 recruit in the country in the class of 2007 before heading to Florida.
As a junior at Westlake, Newton threw for 2,500 yards and 23 touchdowns while running for 638 yards and nine touchdowns. The former five-star went on to play just two seasons at Florida, totaling 113 rushing yards and 54 passing yards before finishing out his college career at Auburn.
While at Auburn, Newton established himself as one of the top college football players of his generation, winning a Heisman Trophy while leading the Tigers to a National Championship in 2010.
No. 27 Percy Harvin
Sitting at No. 27 is one of the most exciting and electric players of this century, Percy Harvin. Coming out of Landstown High School, Harvin was the No.1 overall recruit in the country in the class of 2006.
While attending Landstown, Harvin made 75 catches for 1,313 yards with 14 touchdown receptions while also rushing for 504 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Throughout his time at Florida, Harvin won two national championships while making 133 catches for 1,929 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushing 194 times for 1,852 yards with 19 touchdowns.