Top 2026 Offensive Tackle Recruit to Visit Florida Gators
Gainesville, Fla. – After ending the season on a very high note, the Florida Gators could see this finish pay dividends for recruiting in the class of 2026. There are many high-level prospects expected to be in Gainesville this weekend for the Gators’ annual junior day event, but the most recent addition is probably going to be the most notable.
That prospect is 2026 five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. According to On3’s Corey Bender on X (formerly Twitter), Iheanacho will visit the Gators this weekend.
Iheanacho is the No. 2 overall prospect nationally and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports Composite. He currently holds offers from schools such as Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame among others.
The five-star tackle from Georgetown Preparatory School (MD.) measures in at 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds. For comparison, San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams – a multiple-time AP First-Team All-Pro selection and multiple-time Pro Bowl selection – stands in at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds. Moreover, former first-round pick and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell is listed at 6-foot-5, 335 pounds.
As for when the interest from Iheanacho in Florida began, that was back when they started their end-of-season turnaround.
“Georgia, if Lagway was healthy that’s probably a different result to be honest,” Iheanacho said when asked about when his admiration for the Gators started, per Nick Marcinko on X (formerly known as Twitter).
However, it’s going to be an uphill battle for his signature. He recently told On3’s Steve Wiltfong at the end of December that Oregon and Georgia are one and two in his recruitment.
That doesn’t mean it’s impossible, though. There’s a long way till the class of 2026’s signing day and this visit could go a long way in landing him.
Florida's 2026 class is currently ranked as the No. 22 class in the nation. It has a total of three commitments with all residing in the Sunshine State. These three are Jesuit (Fla.) High School quarterback Will Griffin, Armwood (Fla.) High School cornerback Jaelen Waters and First Academy (Fla.) safety Devin Jackson.