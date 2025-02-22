Top 2026 WR Recruit Schedules Visit to Florida Gators
A top wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class has scheduled a visit to the Florida Gators this summer. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, four-star Naeem Burroughs will head to Gainesville June 6 to June 8.
The Jacksonville native is the No. 53 recruit in the country, the No.8 player at his position and the No. 3 player from Florida, according to Rivals.
If the Gators can land him, they’ll have yet another top talent coming that quarterback DJ Lagway can work with. It would be for his junior year, but the more talent coming through each year, the better.
Burroughs flashed his skills recently at the Under Armour All-America Game. He finished the game with three catches for 93 yards, the most of any receiver, and scoring the first touchdown of the game for team Unstoppable.
In December, he named Florida as one of his top six schools. The Gators were one of his first offers.
So far, the Gators 2026 recruiting class only has two commits: four-star quarterback Will Griffin and three-star safety Devin Jackson. They recently lost four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters. He decommited last week following the departure of Will Harris to Miami.
In the 2025 class, the Gators landed five wide receivers (four high school recruits and one transfer). Two of those wideouts were top-10 players at their positions: Vernall Brown III (No.5) and Dallas Wilson (No. 8). Wilson flipped from Oregon at the last possible moment back in December.
Naeshaun Montgomery and Muizz Tounkara round out the high school wide receiver recruits. J. Michael Sturdivant transferred over from UCLA. If he can stay healthy, he provides a lot of upside.
The passing core improved over a single year and the Gators could be positioning themselves to be a top landing spot for the next few years.