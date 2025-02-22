Top 2026 WR Recruit Schedules Visit to Florida Gators

NEWS: Elite 2026 WR Naeem Burroughs has locked in his Official Visits to these 4️⃣ Schools



His schedule is as follows:



•Clemson: May 30-June 1

•Florida: June 6-8

•USC: June 13-15

•Texas: June 20-22



