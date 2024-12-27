Florida 4-star WR Naeem Burroughs covers top six schools
Defenses can’t give Naeem Burroughs the smallest piece of green grass or the prolific receiver will take it to the house. Gifted with track star speed, the Class of 2026 four-star has developed his game on and off the field becoming one of the most sought-after players in the country. Holding 34 offers, Burroughs (6-0, 175) is down to six favorites with key trips ahead this offseason.
It is nearly impossible to talk about Mr. Burroughs without bringing up his game-changing speed. With plans to run the 100, 200, 4x1, and 4x4 for Bolles (Jacksonville, FL) this spring, track goals were covered.
“In the 100 I want to get at least to a 10.4,” Burroughs said. “As long as my time drops, I will be happy. Once you get around 10, it is harder. 10.4 I will be fine. In the 200, I want to get 22; 21 if I can. I think I can get 21. I didn’t run it too much last year; if I focus, I think I can get that this year.”
*Burroughs personal best in the 100 is 10.6.
On the recruiting trail, the top six for Burroughs is Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Texas, Wisconsin, and Notre Dame.
Three of the six welcomed the four-star to campus for games this fall.
“I went to Clemson, Wisconsin, and Florida,” Burroughs stated. “I will try this spring to visit Texas and Notre Dame to get a feel for the campus before I go on my official visits. I want to go there and know I like it before I go there on an official visit.”
Speaking about upcoming travel schedules, Burroughs added, “At the moment none are set. When I schedule them, it usually is when the time comes or an event comes up, then I go. Right now, the only school that has said anything about a set date for a (Class of) 2026 event was Clemson. I have talked to Notre Dame’s coaches and to Texas’ coaches, coach (Chris) Jackson, about visiting; they will figure out a date.”
Burroughs went down the list of top schools updating his current relationship with each program (in no order).
Clemson: “Our relationship is great. I have built a great relationship with coach (Dabo) Swinney and (Tyler) Grisham (WR). The first time we talked, he told me about how they operate. They told me if I wanted the offer I would have to come up there and go to a camp; since then we’ve had a great relationship.”
Florida: “Our relationship is actually great. They were one of my first offers. I got that one the summer going into ninth grade at a camp. Our relationship has been great. Coach (Billy) Gonzales (WR), I remember when he first came in, I was there for a track meet, we talked for over an hour. He talked to my parents and I; he talked about how he operated. Coach (Billy) Napier is doing great things there. Florida has a great program.”
Florida State: “It has been good. I am trying to see where everything is at after coach (Ron) Dugans (WR) was fired. I met their new coach. My relationship with coach (Mike) Norvell has been great. He always reaches out twice a week asking how I am doing and asking how school is going. He has crazy-good energy; it is very contagious. It is hard to be down around him because his energy is so uplifting.”
Texas: “I haven’t met many of their coaches. With coach (Chris) Jackson (WR), our relationship is growing. He calls consistently telling me how much they want me up there and to come see the campus. When we talk, he talks about their scheme, how they run things, and how they look for speed. Our relationship is growing.”
Wisconsin: “My relationship with their coaches is kind of crazy. They offered second after Florida when they were at Cincinnati. I have known them for a while. I have known coach (Luke) Fickell since he was at Cincinnati; we have a great relationship. I have known them for a long time. Coach (Kenny) Guiton (WR) is there now. When I went up there for a game, we had a long conversation and got to know each other. We have a great relationship.”
*Naeem’s brother Quincy Burroughs signed with Cincinnati out of Raines High School (Jacksonville) as part of the 2022 class transferring to Wisconsin when coach Fickell took over as the Badgers’ head coach.
Notre Dame: “Coach (Marcus) Freeman and coach (Mike) Brown (WR) are always texting me seeing how things are going. They are doing big things, and they are having a great year. I’m glad they did the 12-team playoffs this year. Normally they’d be ranked sixth or seventh and not get into the playoffs; now they are showing that they have the talent to be in the playoffs and they are doing big things.”
Burroughs used his talents stretching 33 receptions into 829 yards with 12 touchdowns during the 2024 season. He also took six kicks back 208 yards and eight punts back for 88 yards in nine games played.