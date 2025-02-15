Will Harris Departure Claims First Gators' Decommit
The Florida Gators have seen its first decomittment following the depature of secondary coach Will Harris.
Four-star defensive back Jaelen Waters of Seffner (Fla.) Armwood has backed off his pledge to the Gators, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. Waters, who is rated as a consensus top 25 corner recruit in the class of 2026 , first committed to Florida in June after flipping his commitment from Florida State.
Prior to Harris' departure and reported hiring at Miami, Waters had become a recruit many were keep a close on eye on as a possible flip. Waters had recently taken a visit with the Hurricanes for junior day and has since been crystal balled to Miami by 247 Sports' Gaby Urrutia.
With Waters backing off his pledge to Florida, the Gators are now left with only two commits in the class of 2026. Four-star quarterback Will Griffin recently shut down his recruitment in favor of remaining pledged to Florida, while the Gators still hold a commitment from four-star safety Devin Jackson.
Additionally, the Gators find themselves a finalist for multiple high-rated prospects in the class. Four-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo included Florida in his top eight, four-star safety Bralan Womack put the Gators in his top four, five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho had Florida in his top 11, four-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter named the Gators in his top five and four-star offensive lineman Heze Kent had Florida in his top five.
The Gators' 2026 recruiting class was ranked as high as No. 15 nationally by On3, but that is expected to drop following Waters' decommitment.