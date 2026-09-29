Gators Basketball Land 2027 Four-Star Forward with Familiar Name

The Florida Gators have their first commitment in the 2027 cycle. Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends School 2027 four-star power forward Ian Condon took himself off the market on Thursday, committing to the Gators, he announced.

There's no relation to other Condon on the staff, Alex, but there's clearly room for another anyway.

Condon is the No. 77 overall prospect and No. 1 prospect in D.C. in the 2027 cycle, according to 247Sports. He is a 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward with offers from programs such as Boston College, NC State and Georgia Tech.

Florida hosted Condon for an official visit on Sept. 5. A few weeks after the visit, a prediction was placed, highlighting Florida's strong push for the four-star.

247Sports’ Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein describes him as a skilled combo-forward. He also added that he plays with toughness and a high motor.

“He has a naturally broader frame, with a bulky but defined upper body, tree trunk legs, glaring power, and deceptive length. Simply put, he plays very hard. He truly sprints the floor and runs like a dump truck downhill,” Finkelstein wrote.

Finkelstein also touched on his ability to stretch the floor as a shooter, which fits into what Gators head coach Todd Golden likes to have on his roster.

“He’s a major pick-and-pop threat, will run to the arc in transition, and is the type of movement shooting threat you can run plays for,” Finkelstein said.

In the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL), Condon averaged 18.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He also shot 40.8 percent from three on 6.9 attempts per game.

Florida is also recruiting several other top prospects. They have put their name in the running for the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class, five-star point guard Beckham Black, and the No. 2 prospect in the 2028 class, five-star shooting guard Colton Hiller.

2026 Season Right Around the Corner

The Gators begin their 2026 season on November 3 against the Miami Hurricanes in Tampa, Fla. Other notable non-conference opponents for the Gators are Duke, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech. They could also face Houston, Auburn or Kansas in the Players Era tournament.

Boogie Fland, Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu are all back for another season, looking to reclaim the SEC regular-season title for the second consecutive year. Florida also has Urban Klavzar, Isaiah Brown, Alex Lloyd, CJ Ingram and AJ Brown off the bench to help provide depth.

The only question mark for the Gators roster is Denzel Aberdeen’s eligibility for the upcoming season. He filed a temporary injunction in Gainesville near the start of September to make him eligible for the upcoming season after being deemed ineligible last month.

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