Gators Basketball Lands Possible Replacement for Rueben Chinyelu in 4-Star Commit

The Florida Gators earned a commitment from Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy four-star center Kamsi Awaka on Wednesday, he announced on social media. He is the younger brother of former Arizona Wildcat Tobe Awaka.

Awaka is a 6-foot-10, 250-pound big man who ranks No. 31 overall and No. 6 center in the 2027 class, according to Rivals. The Gators beat out Arizona, Michigan, Michigan State and UConn for his verbal pledge.

The big man was an effective player in 3Stripes Select Basketball earlier this year. He averaged just over 15 points per game on 57 percent shooting in two games. However, Awaka is not a primary scoring option. Instead, he is known for his rebounding and rim protection on defense, says 247 Sports’ Adam Finklestein.

“From day one at the college level, he projects as someone who will make an impact as a rebounder, defender and screener,” Finklestein wrote.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Kamsi Awaka has committed to Florida, he told @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-foot-10 center is the No. 31 overall recruit in the 2027 class. He also visited Arizona, Michigan, Michigan State, and UConn. https://t.co/DOxhkRIOl7 pic.twitter.com/157JVDYciq — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) October 7, 2026

A notable measurement that reinforces that idea is Awaka’s wingspan. He boasts a 7-foot-4 wingspan, giving him great range as a rim defender.

Awaka can still impact the game on offense, though. Like Gators starting center Rueben Chinyelu, Awaka is a strong offensive rebounder and has rim-rolling potential.

“He has good hands, is a willing passer, big roller and post target, able to use both hands around the rim and one of the best offensive rebounders in the country,” Finklestein added.

He is now the second 2027 prospect to commit to the Gators. Awaka joins Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends four-star forward Ian Condon in the Gators’ 2027 class.

2026-27 Early Outlook

The Florida Gators enter the upcoming season as a preseason national title contender. Returning as much talent as they did this summer is a big reason why they are thought of so highly.

They returned four starters from last year. Star forward Thomas Haugh, center Alex Condon, center Rueben Chinyelu and guard Boogie Fland are back for another season in the orange and blue.

Gators head coach Todd Golden also has solid depth for this season.

In the backcourt, Golden has Urban Klavzar, Isaiah Brown, AJ Brown, CJ Ingram and Alex Lloyd to turn to off the bench. The Gators' frontcourt options include international newcomers Domen Petrovic and Arturas Butajevas, Viktor Mikic and incoming freshman Jones Lay.

There is one more notable addition for the 2026-27 roster. Florida added former Gator Denzel Aberdeen this offseason, who projects as a starter. He was also granted a temporary injunction on Sept. 30, making him officially eligible for the season.

Enjoy our content? Make Florida Gators on SI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com