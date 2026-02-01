Sumrall, Gators Emerging in Recruitment of Dominant Texas RB

Just under a year ago, three-star running back Wayne Shanks Jr. was in New Orleans on a visit with Jon Sumrall at Tulane, receiving an offer during the trip from the then-Green Wave head coach. Now with the Florida Gators, Sumrall has not stopped his pursuit of the 1,787-yard rusher, with Florida emerging as a possible contender for the Houston Kinkaid School talent after he was in Gainesville for Junior Day last weekend.

“I think Florida has the potential to be one of those contenders for the top schools in my recruitment,” Shanks told Florida Gators on SI. “I’m hoping to continue to build this relationship with them moving forward.”

Despite his composite three-star ranking, Shanks was one of the most productive running backs in his class as a Junior, recording 2,461 all-purpose yards and 31 total touchdowns while helping the Kinkaid Falcons to their second straight Texas state title. In his career, he has rushed for over 4,000 yards, earning a bevy of Power Four offers, including Ohio State, Texas A&M and Notre Dame, amongst others.

Here’s the HUDL tape of Wayne Shanks, Jr., RB Coach YAC Johnson’s latest offer. #wps



He’s been a do-it-all athlete with over 3300 yards and 57 TD the past two seasons at Kinkaid HS in Houston. pic.twitter.com/kzDahvyqQs — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) January 25, 2026

After being back on campus in Gainesville for the first time since Florida’s new staff took over, Shanks was able to re-establish a connection with the familiar face that is Sumrall. Now in new colors, the head coach provided the same conviction the running back once saw in Louisiana, yet a new determination in his new role.

“I feel like Coach Sumrall has always had a winning mentality and his resume shows that, but now that he’s at Florida, it definitely feels like he’s got something to prove to the SEC and the nation,” Shanks said after spending time with Sumrall over the weekend.

During his early time in Gainesville, Sumrall has shown a strong commitment towards re-establishing the once-high standard of the Florida program, with his initial aggressiveness on the trail being another effort in putting the Gators back into national contention. Shanks is one of many highly sought-after 2027 prospects that Sumrall and staff have made strong moves for early on.

“I believe that the lifeblood of your program is recruiting good high school players, and at Florida, elite high school football players," Sumrall said in his introductory press conference two months ago. “This is a unique environment because I'm going to have an opportunity to recruit the best players in the country. Like there's no reason why we shouldn't attract the very top end of the talent coming out of high school. That excites me.”

Sumrall’s impact has been strong on the trail already, yet the impressive staff he has hired at the University has been monumental in the Gators building serious momentum early in the cycle. For the explosive rusher Shanks, new running backs coach Chris Foster has brought more familiarity to his recruitment, previously offering the speedster during his time at Duke.

“I think that they’re looking to get the best guys that are ready to come and compete early and at a high level,” Shanks said about Foster and Sumrall’s new approach at their new program.

As the Gators hope to continue to build on a mutual interest with Shanks and attract one of the more heavily pursued prospects at his position, the success of star running back Jadan Baugh stands as a strong selling point for the new staff. Once a three-star recruit as well, Baugh’s ascension and retention have caught Shanks’ attention.

“Man, he’s a dog,” Shanks said on the elite Gators' back. “I’m glad to see he’s staying at Florida, I think with this new system under Coach (Buster) Faulkner, he will continue to thrive.”

The Gators still have a long way to go in establishing themselves in Shanks’ recruitment, yet the long-standing relationships and serious aggressiveness has helped Sumrall and staff become a name to watch for the back early in the popular prospects’ process.

