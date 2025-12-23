Sumrall Set to Finalize Gators Coaching Staff as Gators Close In on RB Coach

The Florida Gators are expected to hire Duke’s Chris Foster to fill their opening at running backs coach, On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Monday. Foster's hiring will finalize head coach Jon Sumrall's first coaching staff with Florida.

It was only revealed Monday morning that Foster was a target to join the staff, after the Gators missed out on Derrick Nix, who joined Alabama. Foster had also been a target for several SEC teams during this coaching carousel, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, and has just finished his first season with Duke, following two years spent with Northwestern.

It was a strong first year for Foster in Durham. While his overall unit did not place very high in the ACC, Duke’s Nate Sheppard ended the season second in the conference in rushing yards with 962 yards and 10 touchdowns on 178 carries as a freshman.

He was not the only effective running back on the roster, though. The Blue Devils' second leading rusher, Anderson Castle, recorded 490 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns.

Duke is not Foster’s first successful stop across college football.

Before his time with Northwestern, he coached at ECU (2021-22) and Georgia Southern (2016-2020). At his stop with Georgia Southern, he helped develop NFL back Matt Breida, and at ECU, Foster played a part in NFL running back Keaton Mitchell’s path to the pros.

Foster is an important hire for Sumrall, who is actively working on retaining Gators star running back Jadan Baugh. He and Baugh have a meeting later this week, according to On3’s Zach Abolverdi, and getting Baugh's position coach secured could play a vital part in keeping him in Gainesville.

As mentioned, this is the finishing touch from Sumrall for his staff at Florida.

Sumrall crossed a large portion of the then-remaining available coaching slots off by adding several Tulane coaches to his staff. Tulane’s Joe Craddock joins as the quarterbacks coach, Evan McKissack as the tight ends coach, Greg Gasparato as the inside linebackers coach, former Gator Bam Hardmon as the outside linebackers coach, Johnathan Galante as the special teams coach and Rusty Whitt as the strength and conditioning coach.

His other hires before this group were defensive coordinator Brad White (Kentucky), offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner (Georgia Tech), offensive line coach Phil Trautwein (Penn State), corners coach Brandon Harris (UCF), safeties coach Chris Collins (Kentucky) and wide receivers coach Marcus Davis (Auburn).

He also retained from Billy Napier's defensive line coach Gerald Chatman and nickels coach Dae’One Wilkins, who was promoted from being a quality control coach.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's staff changes under Sumrall here.

