Tim Tebow Talks UF-UM, Florida Gators' Dual-QB System
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Former Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion quarterback Tim Tebow may have only played in the Florida-Miami rivalry once, but that doesn’t stop him from realizing the magnitude of the historical rivalry.
“I only got to play in one time. But it’s a very memorable game. Loved it so much,” he said during a media availability on Friday. “You look at the talent and the years of success at Miami, it's an incredible program. So many great players, obviously the same here. And so it's a game I would like, personally, to see more. I think we should play for who's the best in the state being one of the best states in this awesome game. And I love it. I'm excited. I think it's a perfect way to start off the season for both schools.”
Tebow quarterbacked the Gators the last time these two teams met in The Swamp in 2008, a 26-3 win in which he threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Florida would go onto win the BCS National Championship the following January.
Now, as a media member, he’ll be on the outside as the Gators meet the Hurricanes to open the 2024 season. This edition of Florida football is eerily similar to that of Tebow’s first season in 2006.
18 years ago, Florida ran a two-quarterback system with pocket-passer senior Chris Leak as the main starter and 5-star dual-threat freshman Tebow seeing the field in certain packages. Now, it’s much of the same.
Sixth-year pocket-passer Graham Mertz returns as the main starter with 5-star dual-threat freshman DJ Lagway right behind him. Although head coach Billy Napier has given no specifics on Lagway’s role, it’s anticipated that he sees the field in certain packages.
Tebow, at one point being in Lagway’s shoes, understands the importance of development instead being being rushed onto the field.
“I loved it. I think there can be a lot of value,” he said. “I think the right styles and the right mindsets really matter for the right system, as well. You know, I think one of the things that really helped us is I kind of knew before the game, throughout the week what I was going to be asked to do.”
Tebow was primarily tasked with short-yardage, third-downs and redzone designs his freshman season. It would make sense for Lagway to be in the same boat.
Incumbent starter Mertz was about as efficient as they come last season with a near-73% completion rating, over 2900 yards passing and 20 touchdowns against only three interceptions. This came after an inconsistent four-year tenure with Wisconsin.
“I also think that Graham is way better than most people think,” Tebow said. “You look at how much he's been pressured, you look at what he has learned and how he's adapted over his years. I mean, he's been through a lot as a college quarterback.”
In his four years at Florida, Tebow was internationally known as a tremendous leader, one who would put the team on his back while motivating those around him. He’s sees that same energy from Mertz and even Lagway despite his brief time on campus so far.
“I think both of them add so much, from leadership to talent to rallying the team, building the culture, all of those things are so important,” he said. “I think both of them really add. And sometimes I think we think from the outside, ‘Well, it's hard for two quarterbacks to add.’ I think both of them are additions to the team and make it better.”
Florida’s matchup against Miami, which is ranked No. 19 nationally in the preseason AP Poll, is only the first game of what many call the most difficult schedule in the country. As it stands, the Gators have eight ranked teams, six of which are in the top-15.
Although a daunting schedule is ahead, the Gators have openly embraced the challenge. Tebow saw that in a meeting with Mertz on Friday morning.
“I got to hang with Graham for a while this morning. And, you know, I love the mindset,” he said. “It's like, ‘Yeah, but they also got to play us.’ And it's good. I think when you're in Florida, you have to have that mindset, you know, you have to have a little bit of that chip on their shoulder. It is, in my opinion, definitely the hardest schedule in the country, and it's very difficult, but at the same time, you come to Florida for things like that, and I hope that they embrace it.”
Florida, looking for its second-straight win over Miami, kicks-off its 2024 campaign at 3:30 p.m.