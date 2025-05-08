Two Gators Make PFF's 2026 Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft
Looking to build off its end-of-season success from 2024, the 2025 season could be a strong one for the Florida Gators that ends with multiple players taken in the early rounds of next year's draft.
Despite the next draft being a little under a year away, multiple Gators are already garnering significant hype as prospects.
Pro Football Focus recently put out a 2026 NFL Draft Big Board with six Gators listed. On Wednesday, PFF, released its first way-too-early 2026 mock draft, and two Florida players were featured - one on offense and one on defense.
C Jake Slaughter, No. 20 to Houston
According to PFF’s mock draft, they have Slaughter mocked to the Houston Texans with 20th pick at. The Texans have a massive need on the offensive line. Starting quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times alone in 2024. Backup Davis Mills was also sacked an additional two times bringing the team total to 54. That was third-worst according to Team Rankings.
In his junior year, Slaughter has only given up one sack, which includes over 800 snaps. As he prepares for one final run, Slaughter could improve his draft stock and may not be available when the Texans come up to pick. The center was also named a host of awards in 2024 including First-Team All-American, ESPN-All American, PFF All-American and Team Captain, just to name a few.
Slaughter being drafted to Houston would also potentially reunite him with former UF teammate Graham Mertz, who was taken by the organization in this year's draft.
EDGE Tyreak Sapp, No. 28 to Kansas City
Tyreak Sapp almost went to the draft this past offseason but decided to return for one final season with the Gators. In his three years at Florida, Sapp has played in 37 games, making 91 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles and a pass deflection. With one more season, he could likely put a stamp on his collegiate career with first round selection.
Currently, PFF has him being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs’ roster is ridiculous, but their linebackers aren't the best in the league. Getting Sapp could improve a team that has played in every Super Bowl since the 2021-2022 season, winning two of those three appearances.
As long as the Gators continue to trend upward, so do Slaughter and Sapp’s chances of getting drafted in the first round.