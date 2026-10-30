Underrated Trait of UGA QB Gunner Stockton, According to Gators DC Brad White

The No. 17 Florida Gators take on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Gators are coming off a bye week after an impressive road win against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. got the start in that game. While there are still some questions about who plays quarterback for the Gators on Saturday, the Bulldogs have no such questions.

Gunner Stockton is in his second season as Georgia's starter, and he's led the team to a 6-1 record. He's thrown for 1,570 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's thrown four interceptions already on 158 attempts, after only throwing five interceptions last year on 386 passes.

Stockton has rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. It's that aspect of his game that Gators defensive coordinator Brad White thinks is an under-appreciated aspect of his game.

"I don't think people give him enough credit for how good he is with his legs, how many plays he makes," White said. "He really comes alive in the red zone, short-yardage situations. If you don't do a good job with the pocket, he’ll be able to scramble and make some things happen."

Two of those 10 touchdowns came against White's Kentucky Wildcats last year in a 35-14 win in Athens. Stockton ran for a seven-yard touchdown and a six-yard touchdown to stake the Bulldogs to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

White has seen it happen this year as well.

"He changed the course of the Arkansas game," White said. "Third-and-2, two minutes left in the half, and he has the big 60-something-yard run that breaks that game open. It's 14-0, and Arkansas's got a chance to get the ball back. And his legs put them in scoring position. Really impressed with what he is. I was able to face him last year. I know what he can do. So big challenge.”

Stockton finished the game with 97 rushing yards, making up a big chunk of his 160 yards on the season.

The Bulldogs are also coming off a bye week after a disappointing home loss to Auburn two weeks ago. White doesn't expect that to bother Georgia's veteran quarterback.

"He's a winner. He's tough. I had to face Stetson Bennett for all those years. Very similar in terms of just you know that nothing rattles them. Like some quarterbacks after the Auburn game, they'll be rattled for some of the turnovers; they'll be mad at themselves. You have no doubt that he's going to be able to put that behind him."

The bye week came at a good time for the Gators to refocus after an emotional victory over Texas. It also gave the Bulldogs the chance to put the Auburn loss behind them.

Florida will need to contain Stockton similarly to how they flustered Arch Manning to pull off the upset on Saturday.

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