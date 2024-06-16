Florida Closing in on Legacy 4-Star WR
Four-star wide receiver Vernell “Trey” Brown III (Orlando, Fla.), son of former UF defensive back and former off-field staffer Vernell Brown Jr. and grandson of former player Vernell Brown Sr. is fresh off his official visit with the Florida Gators. But because of those familial ties, it didn’t feel like “a visit”, he told Gators Illustrated.
“I think the biggest thing, because I’ve been here so much, seen a lot, it doesn’t really feel like a visit when I come here,” he explained. “So just hanging out with the players, spending time with the staff and stuff like that. It was really good.”
Florida getting to host Brown III comes in the midst of a crucial time in his recruitment. As it stands, the Gators join Ohio State, Miami and Florida State in Brown III’s top-four schools. He doesn’t plan to order the schools until after his visit to Tallahassee next week.
He does plan to commit sometime during the month of July. Two of Brown III’s choices, Ohio State and Florida State, were playoff contenders for most of last season, while Florida struggled mightily in a 5-7 finish.
However, Brown III sees an opportunity to help rebuild the program.
“I think we look at all aspects. Obviously, they aren’t a top program right now when it comes to winning on the field,” Brown III said. “But I think there’s beauty in helping build that. Kind of bringing it back, for lack of better words. You look at all aspects. The staff, the players’ experience, me feeling comfortable here, and then me being from Gainesville and growing up in a Gator family.”
The UF ties are strong and will definitely play a part down the stretch of his commitment, but Brown III said it won’t be the deciding factor and his family is supportive no matter the choice.
“I don’t think they’ll be mad or hurt,” he said of his family. “They will completely understand it. Like I said, they’ve been very supportive and haven't shown any bias towards Florida.”
But it’s still a massive benefit for Florida. His relationship with current wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales dates back to well before Brown III began his recruitment process. Brown III said he’s known Gonzales since he was in the fourth grade, but now he’s getting to know him as a recruiter.
“We sat down, he showed me a presentation of what his plan for me is. So, that was big,” Brown III said of Gonzales. “People talk about it all the time, but it was good for him to actually show it. They have some big plans.”
He’s also forming a bond with the current players on the roster, especially receiver Eugene Wilson III. Brown III noted the positive player experience as a selling point from this weekend.
“You get a chance to be around different players. You get to hear different experiences. Tre Wilson, who’s generally had the perfect experience, is someone else who’s still kind of working their way up,” he explained. “Didn’t hear anything bad. All the players are enjoying it, which is a big selling point for Coach (Billy) Napier and the staff, talking about player experience.”
The 247Sports crystal ball predicts Brown III to commit to Ohio State. But Florida’s push this weekend certainly gave Brown III a lot to think about down the stretch.
Not only would a commitment to Florida boost the 2025 class, but reeling in a legacy over multiple rival programs would also be seen as a massive win for the Gators.