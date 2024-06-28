Destination Known for Former Florida Gators Guard
Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported Thursday that former Florida Gators guard Zyon Pullin signed a two-way player deal with the Miami Heat after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft.
It’s no surprise that Pullin stayed in Florida to sign with the Heat. Miami hosted the guard in early June. Furthermore, his college production more than shows that he can hang with almost anyone in this year’s draft.
With the Gators, Pullin averaged 15.5 points per game, 4.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He also set Florida’s single-season record with a 3.77 assist-to-turnover ratio, which was the best ratio by an SEC player since 2000.
Moreover, he reached double figures in 23 straight games to start his career, which set a new program record.
As a result of his terrific performances in his only season with the Gators, Pullin was named to first-team All-SEC.
This might not be how Pullin hoped to make an NBA roster, but the most important thing is that he has a chance in the league with the Heat.
Pullin will get the chance to learn from one of the best coaches the NBA has ever seen in Erik Spoelstra. Moreover, the Heat have a great culture and are known to give chances to anyone regardless of their draft position.
Miami currently has multiple players who were undrafted but earned significant minutes during the regular season the past couple of years. Jamal Cain, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin are the most notable examples.
Robinson and Martin have earned second NBA contracts too, which is no small feat for an undrafted player.
The Heat are as good of a landing spot as any for Pullin. Now, the ex-Florida guard must prove he belongs.
As a two-way player, Pullin can play with both the Heat and for the organization’s G-League affiliate. However, he will not able to play all 82 games at the NBA level.
The league rules state that “players under NBA two-Way contracts may be active for up to 50 games with their NBA team.”