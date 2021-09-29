BREAKING: 2022 forward Tom House commits to Florida State

The Seminoles picked up their second commit of the 2022 class on Wednesday.

Florida State received good news on Wednesday afternoon as the Seminoles secured a second commitment for the 2022 class. Elite scorer Tom House announced his pledge to Leonard Hamilton and the 'Noles over Georgia, Boston College, and others.

House spoke with NoleGameday's Jacob Stevens to break down his decision and how he'll be utilized in Tallahassee.

“I chose FSU because they know how to develop guys and send them to the league," House said. "Coach Ham is an amazing coach and it is an honor that I have the opportunity to play for him."

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Syracuse game

The Ohio native is a 6-foot-6, 200-pound shooting guard t​hat can shoot the lights out of the ball. Plus, he's a talented scorer that can attack you off the dribble and finish through contact at the rim. The one question with House is how will his defense translate from high school to college, he is definitely quick and athletic enough for it but needs to work on it this year before enrolling at FSU.

“They plan on using my high energy and scoring ability to fit in with their fast-paced offense.” ​

House will be playing his senior year at Centerville High school in Dayton, Ohio where he plays with one of the more known basketball players in the country, Gabe Cupps. Tom was straightforward about his goals for the upcoming season.

“I’m just trying to improve everywhere and win as many games as I possibly can.” ​

READ MORE: Tuesday Practice Observations: 'Noles prepare for Syracuse

When House took his official visit, he was hosted by Wyatt Wilkes and Caleb Mills. He spent a lot of time with them but also hung out with other members of the team and coaches as well. He loved his time in Tallahassee and had very good things to say about the city.

“Tallahassee is just such a fun place to be in general," House said. "The weather is nice, the people there are amazing. It’s just such a fun environment.” ​

House is joining four-star center Cameron Corhen as a member of a Seminoles class that currently ranks No. 45 in the country. Florida State is also still heavily in the mix for guys like Dillon Mitchell, Julian Philips, and others.

READ MORE: FSU running back no longer listed on roster

Follow Jacob Stevens on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook