BREAKING: Athletic point guard Jeremiah Bembry commits to Florida State

The 'Noles add another commitment for the 2022 Class. Monday afternoon the Noles received a commitment from talented 6-foot-6 PG Jeremiah Bembry​.

Bembry spoke with NoleGameday about his decision prior to going public with his announcement.

“FSU has always been my dream school," Bembry said to NoleGameday's Jacob Stevens. "Tthat played a part in my decision, but also Ham and the staff are great coaches and also really great people.”

The Pennsylvania native at 6-foot-6, 175-pounds is a quick guard that thrives off of attacking the basket and finishing through contact, he can stretch the ball out from the three point line, he can also get his teammates involved with his high basketball IQ and unique playmaking ability. But where Bembry is at his best is on the defensive end, Jeremiah uses his long wingspan to disrupt other guards making them turn the ball over. ​

“They compare me to Trent Forrest,” Bembry said. “Coach Ham emphasized that I would fit in right away due to my defensive capability as a big guard to guard 1-5 and also my IQ for the game.” ​

Bembry wants to improve on some things before he arrives at FSU. ​

“What I am trying to improve on the most is the fast pace of the game,” Bembry said. “Also I need to work on my body before arriving at FSU.”

The Pennsylvania native will be playing his senior year at ​Executive Education Academy. Jeremiah was pretty straight forward about his goals.

“My goals for this upcoming year are winning a state championship and getting Gatorade player of the year.”

Bembry joins Cameron Corhen, De'Ante Green, and Tom House for the Seminoles 2022 class. The Noles are still after 4-star CG Chandler Jackson and 5-star SF Dillon Mitchell.

