Breaking down my ballot for the ACC preseason awards

The preseason ACC awards have been announced as voted on by various ACC Media members. Florida State wasn’t represented at all on an individual basis, but was on the team rankings.

Here was the projected order of finish:

Florida State was projected to finish 2nd in the ACC, its third straight top-3 ACC preseason finish. The 14 1st place votes were second-most in the conference.

Paolo Banchero was voted Preseason Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, which is always fascinating to see a freshman win preseason player of the year.

The All-ACC Preseason First Team consisted of Keve Aluma (Virginia Tech), Buddy Boeheim (Syracuse), Banchero (Duke), Isaiah Wong (Miami), and Armando Bacot (UNC); Second Team consisted of Michael DeVoe (Georgia Tech), Kihei Clark (Virginia), Prentiss Hubb (Notre Dame), Mark Williams (Duke), Wendell Moore (Duke), Caleb Love (UNC), and Malik Williams (Louisville).

I was really surprised Caleb Love and Wendell Moore made appearances. Love was one of the most inefficient players in the conference last season, and Moore averaged just 9.7 PPG in 2020. I would’ve had Anthony Polite over them for sure if the vote had gone to two teams.

Here is what my ballot looked like as far as who I voted for:

Preseason Player of the Year: Buddy Boeheim (Syracuse)

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Paolo Banchero (Duke)

First Team: Isaiah Wong (Miami), Buddy Boeheim (Syracuse), Keve Aluma (VT), Armando Bacot (UNC), Kihei Clark (Virginia)

I thought Buddy’s run in the NCAA tournament would’ve made him the clear favorite, but he ended up being third in the preseason player of the year vote. Isaiah Wong was the other guy I gave major consideration to, I just don’t think Miami will be good enough.

I’m not a huge fan of putting freshmen on preseason teams just because they haven’t played college competition yet, which is why Banchero isn’t on my list. There’s a good chance Banchero will be the first pick in the draft, but I just want to see it on the court first before I vote him for anything

I would’ve put Caleb Mills on First Team had I been given the option, but he was not on the ballot. I’m a huge believer in his potential and his role in FSU’s system.

I’ll save my ACC predicted order of finish for my ACC preview coming out next week, but I will say I had the same top two.