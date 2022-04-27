Florida State forward declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Florida State's forward John Butler has declared for the NBA Draft, though he hasn't officially announced it yet, and the expectation is he will retain eligibility for the meantime. At 7'1" and 190 pounds, he brings a very interesting skillset as someone that can defend multiple positions and stretch the floor at his size. He definitely needs to add weight and become more consistent game-to-game, because he's going to be pushed around even more at the next level.

Butler averaged 5.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 1.2 BPG on shooting splits of 41.6/39.3/44.0. That 39.3% from 3 on 2.7 attempts per game is what has teams interested, but his free throw shooting has to be better. It's important to note he was dealing with an ankle injury for the majority of ACC play, which is why he wasn't as great at the end of January and for most of February. His best game was against Notre Dame in March, where he finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, and shot 4/5 from 3-point range.

I think many people expected Butler to be a 2-3 year guy, and he still could be if he chooses to retain eligibility. As of now, he's mainly seen as a second rounder at best, though there are a ton of people that love his potential, and in what is being considered as a low-upside draft class, a team could take a shot on him earlier than where he should go, especially if he has a strong pre-draft process. With all the buzz that Chet Holmgren is getting as a lanky, two-way forward who needs to put on size, there's a path for Butler to rise up the board.

Florida State would probably like to have him back if he wanted to, but we'll have to see how these next few weeks play out for Butler and his camp.

