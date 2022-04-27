Skip to main content

Florida State forward declares for 2022 NBA Draft

This could be a big loss for the Seminoles.

Florida State's forward John Butler has declared for the NBA Draft, though he hasn't officially announced it yet, and the expectation is he will retain eligibility for the meantime. At 7'1" and 190 pounds, he brings a very interesting skillset as someone that can defend multiple positions and stretch the floor at his size. He definitely needs to add weight and become more consistent game-to-game, because he's going to be pushed around even more at the next level. 

READ MORE: Florida State defensive back transfer lands in the SEC

Butler averaged 5.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 1.2 BPG on shooting splits of 41.6/39.3/44.0. That 39.3% from 3 on 2.7 attempts per game is what has teams interested, but his free throw shooting has to be better. It's important to note he was dealing with an ankle injury for the majority of ACC play, which is why he wasn't as great at the end of January and for most of February. His best game was against Notre Dame in March, where he finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, and shot 4/5 from 3-point range. 

I think many people expected Butler to be a 2-3 year guy, and he still could be if he chooses to retain eligibility. As of now, he's mainly seen as a second rounder at best, though there are a ton of people that love his potential, and in what is being considered as a low-upside draft class, a team could take a shot on him earlier than where he should go, especially if he has a strong pre-draft process. With all the buzz that Chet Holmgren is getting as a lanky, two-way forward who needs to put on size, there's a path for Butler to rise up the board. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

READ MORE: 2022 FSU Offense Depth Chart Projections: post-spring practice

Florida State would probably like to have him back if he wanted to, but we'll have to see how these next few weeks play out for Butler and his camp.

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17607840
Basketball

Florida State forward declares for 2022 NBA Draft

By Austin Veazey17 seconds ago
USATSI_17533166
Pro Noles

Carolina Panthers make decision on star Brian Burns' contract option

By Holton Graham11 hours ago
USATSI_15516568
Basketball

Sharpshooting guard transfer officially signs with the Seminoles

By Dustin Lewis11 hours ago
USATSI_17997536
Football

NCAA announces timeline for president Mark Emmert to step down

By Dustin Lewis19 hours ago
Capture
Basketball

Regarded forward transfer officially signs with Florida State

By Dustin Lewis20 hours ago
USATSI_17825506 (1)
Pro Noles

Jermaine Johnson has legitimate chance to be selected inside top-5 during 2022 NFL Draft

By Maddox Nebel21 hours ago
maxresdefault (1)
Football

Former Florida State tight end returning to Junior College for 2022 season

By Dustin LewisApr 26, 2022
USATSI_16695716
Football

FSU defensive back projected as 1st round pick in 2023 NFL Draft

By Charleston BowlesApr 26, 2022