Skip to main content

Florida State With Zero Picks in 2022 NBA Draft

The yearly streak is broken for Leonard Hamilton and the ‘Noles.

For the first time since 2018, Florida State has no players selected in the NBA Draft. John Butler, Anthony Polite, and Malik Osborne were all draft-eligible and worked out for teams, but none showed enough for a team to take a chance on them with a draft selection. 

Butler had the best chance of any to be selected and was thought to have a decent chance to be drafted, but it wasn't meant to be. It certainly brings his decision to leave after his freshman season to light, as many saw it as a questionable one. Everyone sees his potential and many thought he could've been a first-round pick had he stayed another season in Tallahassee, now he'll fight through the Summer League to hopefully land a bigger contract. 

For Osborne and Polite, it's a little less surprising they went undrafted, but they should still get opportunities elsewhere. At the very least, they'll get Summer League and summer camp invites. 

Both Osborne and Polite have skillsets that teams should like, as Polite fits the prototypical 3-and-D wing and Osborne is a versatile defender who shot the 3 at a high level over his career at Florida State. If they were a little younger or had healthy seasons, it may have been a different draft story for these two. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Updates:

Osborne signed a summer league deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’ll be hoping to play his way into a bigger, full contract.

Anthony Polite is getting an opportunity with the San Antonio Spurs.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

C1AD9653-DD76-405B-BFCF-DCEE00C7016E
Basketball

Florida State With Zero Picks in 2022 NBA Draft

By Austin Veazey15 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 8.24.08 AM
Recruiting

Longtime tight end commit backs off pledge to Florida State

By Dustin Lewis9 hours ago
40844C8C-9206-4A1A-BE2B-B5540C5A88CF
Basketball

Projecting the 2022 NBA Draft for Florida State

By Austin VeazeyJun 23, 2022
rscott
Football

Pro Football Focus lists FSU offensive tackle as top 10 offensive linemen in 2023 NFL Draft

By Charleston BowlesJun 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 11.04.31 PM
Recruiting

2023 OL Kelton Smith plans return visit to Florida State after observing Big Man Camp

By Dustin LewisJun 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 11.04.56 PM
Recruiting

Top 2023 OL DJ Chester learns from Alex Atkins at Big Man Camp

By Dustin LewisJun 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 11.05.19 PM
Recruiting

Seminoles sitting in a good position early on for 2024 OL Barry Walker

By Dustin LewisJun 23, 2022
32BC635C-AA94-43A5-A5F7-03BAC06A92D7
Recruiting

Florida State Recruiting Visitor List: June 24th-26th

By Nate GreerJun 22, 2022