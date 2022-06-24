Florida State With Zero Picks in 2022 NBA Draft

For the first time since 2018, Florida State has no players selected in the NBA Draft. John Butler, Anthony Polite, and Malik Osborne were all draft-eligible and worked out for teams, but none showed enough for a team to take a chance on them with a draft selection.

Butler had the best chance of any to be selected and was thought to have a decent chance to be drafted, but it wasn't meant to be. It certainly brings his decision to leave after his freshman season to light, as many saw it as a questionable one. Everyone sees his potential and many thought he could've been a first-round pick had he stayed another season in Tallahassee, now he'll fight through the Summer League to hopefully land a bigger contract.

For Osborne and Polite, it's a little less surprising they went undrafted, but they should still get opportunities elsewhere. At the very least, they'll get Summer League and summer camp invites.

Both Osborne and Polite have skillsets that teams should like, as Polite fits the prototypical 3-and-D wing and Osborne is a versatile defender who shot the 3 at a high level over his career at Florida State. If they were a little younger or had healthy seasons, it may have been a different draft story for these two.

Updates:

Osborne signed a summer league deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’ll be hoping to play his way into a bigger, full contract.

Anthony Polite is getting an opportunity with the San Antonio Spurs.

