FSU football fans, former players voice frustration after shocking loss to Virginia

The Seminoles were upset on the road on Friday night.

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers fans and players celebrate on the field after their game against the Florida State Seminoles at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a back-and-forth game, Florida State's first conference matchup was nothing short of a rollercoaster for the Seminoles. Despite a ridiculous comeback effort from the Seminoles, forcing two overtimes, it was clear early on that the Cavaliers were playing better football.

In the 46-38 double overtime loss, it was an offensive attack from both teams that never showed quit, with the Seminoles putting up 514 yards on offense to the Cavaliers' 440.

Despite the strong offensive performances from both teams, turnovers from FSU early in the game created a deficit difficult to come back from, and even with momentum shifts throughout, it can be said that Virginia had control from the start.

With the loss to UVA marking their first conference loss, the Seminoles start 0-1 in ACC play, and 3-1 on the season, something Florida State fans had hoped wouldn't happen following record-setting performances week in and week out.

As the Seminoles host the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes next weekend, shaking off the loss and learning from it will be essential if FSU wants to keep its playoff hopes alive in 2025.

Although losses are a part of any sport, especially in the chaotic game of college football, no fan wants to see their team lose, and just a year removed from a 2-10 record, it is clear that tonights loss brought back some mixed emotions for the Seminole faithful.

Many didn't hesitate in sharing their thoughts and not holding back criticism on social media following the disastrous performance from FSU.

Reactions Below

Tommy Castellanos Runs Ball
Former FSU Star QB Jordan Travis Sums Up His Post-Game Thoughts In One Word Following the Loss to UVA

Heisman Trophy Winner and College Football Analyst Shouts Out FSU QB Tommy Castellanos and Randy Pittman Following Overtime Forcing Touchdown

2013 FSU National Champion Nile Lawrence-Stample Shares His Thoughts During the Game

Former FSU Defensive Tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. Shouts Out Jabril Rawls Following His Last Second Interception

Former FSU Quarterback Danny Kanell Shares a Simple Comment Following the Dramatic Loss

College Football Analyst Brett McMurphy Praises Florida State's Last Minute Touchdown on 4th and 11

More Fan Reactions Below

Tommy castellanos touchdown
Published
