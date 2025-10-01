Nole Gameday

FSU football sets record despite upset loss to Virginia

All eyes were on the Florida State Seminoles last Friday.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (13) reacts after catching a game tying touchdown pass in the final minute during the fourth quarter in front of Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (13) reacts after catching a game tying touchdown pass in the final minute during the fourth quarter in front of Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles suffered their first loss of the season to the Virginia Cavaliers in surprising fashion last week. Despite coming into the game 3-0 and ranked No. 8 in the country, the Seminoles quickly found themselves facing a 14-0 deficit.

Florida State was able to respond but couldn't finish the job, ultimately falling in double overtime, 46-38. Virginia's dramatic victory led to thousands of fans blitzing the field in Scott Stadium as Tommy Castellanos' desperation pass was intercepted on fourth down.

READ MORE: FSU football adjusts depth chart before rivalry game against Miami Hurricanes

The Seminoles actually outgained the Cavaliers, 514-440, in total yards but three turnovers and the inability for the defense to get off the field were too much to overcome.

Tight end Randy Pittman Jr. shined for Florida State in his first action since August 30. Though he only produced 22 total yards, Pittman Jr. scored three touchdowns in three different ways. He rushed for a score, threw a touchdown, and caught a clutch scoring pass late in the game.

Pittman Jr. became only the third Seminole in program history to record at least one rushing, receiving, and passing touchdown in the same game, joining Jordan Travis (2022) and Red Parish (1949).

Despite the defeat, Florida State ended up setting a viewership record, as all eyes were on the Seminoles in their road trip to Charlottesville

FSU-Virginia Sets ESPN Viewership Record

Florida State
Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers players and fans celebrate on the field after the Cavaliers' win over the Florida State Seminoles in two overtimes at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Florida State and Virginia were the third-most-watched game on the ESPN family of networks in Week 5, bringing in an average of 4.4 million viewers and peaking at 6.9 million viewers. In the process, the contest became the most-watched ESPN Friday game on record, excluding Black Friday holiday games.

Regardless of the 2-10 season in 2024, it's clear the logo still holds weight for Florida State.

The Seminoles and Cavaliers produced the fifth-most-watched game overall last weekend, sitting behind Alabama-Georgia (10.4M viewers), Oregon-Penn State (8.5 million viewers), LSU-Ole Miss (6.7 million viewers), and Ohio State-Washington (5.23 million viewers).

Going back to Week 1 against Alabama, the Seminoles and the Crimson Tide were watched by an audience of 10.66 million viewers. That ranks in the top-5 of most-watched college football games this season.

Florida State will be involved in another nationally televised contest on Saturday night that will likely rake in views. The Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes will go to battle on October 4 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

FSU is looking to respond after its three-game winning streak in the rivalry was snapped last year.

READ MORE: FSU football plummets in AP Top 25 Poll after shocking defeat

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football