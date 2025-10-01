FSU football sets record despite upset loss to Virginia
The Florida State Seminoles suffered their first loss of the season to the Virginia Cavaliers in surprising fashion last week. Despite coming into the game 3-0 and ranked No. 8 in the country, the Seminoles quickly found themselves facing a 14-0 deficit.
Florida State was able to respond but couldn't finish the job, ultimately falling in double overtime, 46-38. Virginia's dramatic victory led to thousands of fans blitzing the field in Scott Stadium as Tommy Castellanos' desperation pass was intercepted on fourth down.
READ MORE: FSU football adjusts depth chart before rivalry game against Miami Hurricanes
The Seminoles actually outgained the Cavaliers, 514-440, in total yards but three turnovers and the inability for the defense to get off the field were too much to overcome.
Tight end Randy Pittman Jr. shined for Florida State in his first action since August 30. Though he only produced 22 total yards, Pittman Jr. scored three touchdowns in three different ways. He rushed for a score, threw a touchdown, and caught a clutch scoring pass late in the game.
Pittman Jr. became only the third Seminole in program history to record at least one rushing, receiving, and passing touchdown in the same game, joining Jordan Travis (2022) and Red Parish (1949).
Despite the defeat, Florida State ended up setting a viewership record, as all eyes were on the Seminoles in their road trip to Charlottesville
FSU-Virginia Sets ESPN Viewership Record
Florida State and Virginia were the third-most-watched game on the ESPN family of networks in Week 5, bringing in an average of 4.4 million viewers and peaking at 6.9 million viewers. In the process, the contest became the most-watched ESPN Friday game on record, excluding Black Friday holiday games.
Regardless of the 2-10 season in 2024, it's clear the logo still holds weight for Florida State.
The Seminoles and Cavaliers produced the fifth-most-watched game overall last weekend, sitting behind Alabama-Georgia (10.4M viewers), Oregon-Penn State (8.5 million viewers), LSU-Ole Miss (6.7 million viewers), and Ohio State-Washington (5.23 million viewers).
Going back to Week 1 against Alabama, the Seminoles and the Crimson Tide were watched by an audience of 10.66 million viewers. That ranks in the top-5 of most-watched college football games this season.
Florida State will be involved in another nationally televised contest on Saturday night that will likely rake in views. The Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes will go to battle on October 4 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
FSU is looking to respond after its three-game winning streak in the rivalry was snapped last year.
READ MORE: FSU football plummets in AP Top 25 Poll after shocking defeat
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok