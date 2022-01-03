FSU Wins at NC State: 3 Game-Changing Plays

This was definitely a team coming off of a COVID pause. The first few minutes were pretty ugly as they struggled to find their footing both offensively and defensively, starting just 1-5 from the floor while NC State roared out to a 12-5 lead early on. FSU would then make their next 6 baskets to get back into the game, and from there it was a track meet for the rest of the first half, really the rest of the game.

It was just a really strange game where there would be these two minutes stretches where both teams would forget how to play basketball completely (FSU stepped on the corner sideline 4 or 5 times) mixed in between some pretty poor officiating. Was another run of the mill game for Teddy Valentine and his crew. Still convinced that this was goaltending.

It is what it is, you're not going to hear any complaints out of me for going into Raleigh and coming away with an 83-81 win. Before we get to the plays, some box score notes.

Box Score

NC State shot one of their best 3-point percentages on the season at 44%, and it was a huge reason why they were in the game anyways. Without the made 3s from Thomas Allen and Trequavion Smith, this is a much, much different game.

Dereon Seabron was the best player on the floor with 32 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds. Any time he wanted to get to his right hand and get downhill, he got it. It was infuriating to watch, I'm sure it was even more infuriating for the coaching staff. They put Anthony Polite on him for the final possession and forced a really tough shot. He was as efficient as you could be, going 12/14 from the floor.

He was able to keep getting to his right because they would set screens with the smaller Smith, who would pop out and made FSU pay time after time with 23 points, ending it on a half court make as time expired, and was an insane 7/13 from 3.

No one else was in double figures for NC State. The other player I was worried about coming into the game was Jericole Hellems, who only finished 1/4 from the floor, and 6 of his 8 points came at the free throw line. He was in foul trouble for most of the game.

Malik Osborne had a big game with 19 points and 6 rebounds. When FSU needed something, Osborne would be the one to deliver. His back to back 3s in the second half were huge in keeping FSU in the game when it felt like it might slip away.

Cam'Ron Fletcher was incredible: a career high 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals (for legal reasons, I'm choosing to ignore his 6 turnovers). This is a different Florida State team when he's healthy. He hadn't been playing much recently due to a facial injury suffered against Purdue, but he had the second best +/- of the team at +14.

The best +/- belonged to Matthew Cleveland, who was +15 on 13 points, 9 rebounds (4 offensive), and 2 steals. He could've had a few more had he finished a few layups at the rim, but he had one of the biggest plays of the game grabbing an offensive rebound on the missed free throw.

Caleb Mills was as smooth as ever, going for an efficient 13 points, adding 3 rebounds and 2 assists as well. He continues to be FSU's contingency plan when the play breaks down, and he's so crafty at creating what he wants.

A couple of other quick notes, Wyatt Wilkes only played 4 minutes, John Butler had the worst +/- on the team at -11 (think Seaborn was just a bad matchup for him), and Naheem McLeod looked much smoother this game, he's taken some big strides the last few games.

Onto the plays.

Play 1

Scenario: Caleb Mills Hammer

FSU had been climbing their way back into the game, they needed something to really get them going. This isn't a bad way to do it. Caleb Mills. Hammer.

Play 2

Scenario: Tricky Transitions

Basketball is always a game of runs, but this quick clip had a huge impact on the first half. Mills had missed a tough fall away on offense, and NC State was immediately running in the other direction. Mills does a great job of hustling back on defense where he forces a tough layup, and Polite cleans it up by sending the ball the other direction and FSU is off and running. Cam'Ron Fletcher converts the and-one, and that's officially a 5-point swing in what felt like a big momentum shift in the game.

This game was a track meet all game long, FSU just had enough left in them to pull it out, it was plays like this that made the biggest difference.

Play 3

Scenario: Late Game Goofs

So it starts here. I wish the place I get my clips from could show the whole exchange before the ball comes in, but originally Cam'Ron Fletcher is on the ball, before he eventually turns to face guard Seabron. NC State just decides to stick with the original plan and force the ball over a lengthy FSU double team. Makes no sense.

And then leave it to Teddy Valentine to make the game all about himself. I'm not necessarily going to complain since it went in FSU's favor, but I just hate these calls. It may technically be the correct call, but no other official is calling this with 4.6 on the clock.

Florida State will stay in the state of North Carolina as they'll play a sneaky Wake Forest in Winston Salem on Wednesday night at 7 pm.