Third straight game postponed for Florida State Basketball

The Seminoles won't return to the court until after the new year.

The rise in COVID cases across college basketball over the past few weeks has caused some issues for Florida State. The Seminoles have not taken the court since a 97-60 beatdown of Lipscomb on December 15.

Since then, FSU has had to postpone non-conference games against UCF (December 18) and UNF (December 21) due to COVID concerns within the program. The Seminoles were scheduled to make their return this Wednesday but evidently, that will not be the case.

The ACC has announced that Florida State's game against Boston College on December 29 will be postponed due to COVID issues within the Eagles' programs. BC also had its game against Wake Forest postponed last week because of the virus.

With the Seminoles being forced to miss their third straight game, that means Florida State basketball will not return until after the new year. The next contest on the schedule is a road trip to North Carolina State on Saturday, January 1 at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

