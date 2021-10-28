What to Expect from Florida State's first exhibition game

Florida State gets its first taste of action on the court against someone other than themselves as they take on Missouri College tonight. But what can we expect from tonight’s game?

Not much, probably. Florida State has been dealing with a couple of minor injuries that for a normal game they’d probably play, but for this exhibition they’ll likely be held out. This game is going to be more for the young guys and to get some more repetitions running the offense and defense.

It’ll be exciting to see Matthew Cleveland and Jalen Warley in action for the first time in garnet and gold and see how they’re progressing so far. Also seeing how the big guys like Naheem McLeod and Quincy Ballard are coming along.

I also wouldn’t be surprised if Anthony Polite and Caleb Mills sat out like they did in the scrimmage last week. They know the offense, they don’t exactly need the reps, and Coach Hamilton likes to be cautious with key guys.

The game will be at 7pm tonight, free admission to the public. As of now, they have not announced if it’ll be on TV or not, or available anywhere to stream. My guess is it will not be streamed, but we’ll see.

