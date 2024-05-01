BREAKING: FSU Basketball Lands Two Transfer Commitments
Florida State and Leonard Hamilton have added commitments from transfers Bostyn Holt from South Dakota and Justin Thomas from UTSA, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Both are above-average 3-point shooters, something Florida State has clearly made a priority this offseason.
Holt started his career at Coffeyville Community College before transferring to Utah, where he saw very little playing time. In two seasons with the Utes, he averaged just 2.2 PPG in 27 games. He transferred to South Dakota last season, started all 32 games, and averaged 12.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 3.1 APG while shooting 39.1% from 3 on limited attempts. The 6'6" graduate transfer will have one season of eligibility remaining. He did a good job of getting to the free-throw line last season and had 30 points against Eastern Washington. South Dakota didn't play any high major schools outside of a really bad DePaul team, but against the Summit Conference regular champion South Dakota State, Holt had just 3 points in two separate games.
Thomas has bounced around even more than Holt, starting his career at Queens University (North Carolina) in 2020-21, transferring to Navarro College (JUCO) for 2021-22, going to Milwaukee for 2022-23, then to UTSA for 2023-24. He did not play for UTSA this past season, but averaged 7.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.0 APG, and 1.2 SPG while shooting 42.9% from 3 on limited attempts for Milwaukee two seasons ago. The 6'7" junior has a career-high of 19 points against Southeastern Missouri State, where he went 9/11 from the free-throw line.
These are likely going to be end-of-the-bench pieces, just given their production so far at the college level. Florida State is only set to return Chandler Jackson and Taylor Bol Bowen from last season's team, added Hampton's Jerry Deng from the transfer portal to go with these two, Malique Ewin from JUCO, and signed Daquan Davis, AJ Swinton, and Christian Nitu from the high school ranks. With four open spots, FSU likely needs at least one more true center, two wings that can play the 2 through 4, and likely a guard that can handle either the 1 or 2. They have Albany's Amar'e Marshall on campus for a visit currently, who could fill that last role.
