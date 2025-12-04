Two potential quarterback targets for FSU football enter NCAA transfer portal

Florida State has a quarterback dilemma to solve this offseason.

It seems more unlikely with each day that passes that senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos will be back in Tallahassee. Castellanos would need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible for a fifth season. The way he spoke after the loss to Florida felt like someone moving towards a new chapter.

Outside of Castellanos, the only signal-callers remaining on the roster are redshirt junior Brock Glenn, redshirt junior Jaylen King, redshirt junior Michael Grant, and redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry.

READ MORE: FSU football ends years of Early Signing Period misery by securing top commitment

Sperry passed Glenn up in the rotation this season. King redshirted after transferring from East Tennessee State, while Grant primarily serves as the scout team quarterback.

The Seminoles also signed four-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal in their 2026 class.

Regardless, Florida State will likely have to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal to find its starter for the third straight year. Sperry only has 17 career pass attempts and Norvell probably won't hitch his job, which now relies on the 2026 season, to a largely unproven player.

There are some options already on the table if FSU decides to explore the portal.

Colton Joseph, Old Dominion

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Colton Joseph (1) warms up before the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Old Dominion redshirt sophomore quarterback Colton Joseph revealed his intentions to enter the portal. Joseph signed with the program as a three-star prospect in 2023.

After redshirting during his first year with the Monarchs, Joseph took over as the starter three games into the 2024 season.

Joseph had a breakout campaign this fall, completing 173/290 passes (59.7%) for 2,624 yards with 21 touchdowns to ten interceptions. He added 158 rushes for 1,007 yards and 13 more scores.

The California native showed off his dual-threat capabilities. He threw for 250+ yards in six games and rushed for 100+ yards in three games. Joseph rushed 20 times for 189 yards and a touchdown in a 45-10 win over Georgia Southern on November 22.

In his career, Joseph has completed 306/512 passes for 4,251 yards with 32 touchdowns to 15 interceptions while rushing 272 times for 1,654 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Joseph is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He will likely be one of the top quarterbacks in the portal.

Marcus Stokes, West Florida

Quarterback Marcus Stokes (2) looks to pass from his own end zone during the McKendree vs UWF football game at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

A D2 quarterback? It worked out for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. That success might make college programs more adept to explore productive options at lower levels.

West Florida redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcus Stokes is one of the best in his division. Stokes is a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award, which goes to the top player in D2.

A three-star prospect in the 2023 class, Stokes was headed to Gainesville to play for Florida. However, he ended up at West Florida instead and has had plenty of success in 2025.

In 12 appearances this season, Stokes completed 223/368 passes (60.1%) for 3,297 yards with 30 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. He rushed 82 times for 367 yards and ten more scores.

Stokes threw for 300+ yards in five games, 3+ touchdowns in five games, and rushed for a score in six different contests.

During his time at West Florida, Stokes completed 338/581 passes for 4,890 yards with 44 touchdowns to 21 interceptions. He rushed 153 times for 587 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Stokes took an unofficial visit to Florida State in 2022. At the very least, Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz are familiar with him.

The Florida native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Some big programs will be involved in his second recruitment.

READ MORE: Eight FSU football standouts earn All-ACC honors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News