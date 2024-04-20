Nole Gameday

Expected Recruiting Visitor List For FSU Football's Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase

The Seminoles are expected to welcome 75+ prospects to Tallahassee this weekend.

Dustin Lewis

Mandarin's quarteback Tramell Jones (1) looks to pass during the first quarter
Mandarin's quarteback Tramell Jones (1) looks to pass during the first quarter / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA

Spring is coming to a close and Florida State will all but wrap things up with its annual showcase on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles are coming off a 13-1* campaign and there are plenty of returning players, transfers, and true freshmen who will be on full display in Doak Cambell Stadium.

The coaching staff is also expected to welcome 75+ recruits to Tallahassee for the event. The list includes six prospects who are committed to FSU, including four-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr.

The recruits listed below are either expected to visit by Florida State, have been personally confirmed by us, or shared their intentions on social media.

READ MORE: FSU Football To Be Without Two Scholarship Quarterbacks For Spring Showcase

NoleGameday plans to be on-site to provide live updates throughout the day on NoleGameday.com and our Twitter.

2024:

Four-Star RB Micahi Danzy (FSU signee)

RB Jeremiah Johnson (FSU PWO signee)

RB Lazarius Parks (FSU PWO signee)

TE Luke Douglas (FSU PWO signee)

WR Willy Suarez (FSU PWO signee)

Four-Star OL Jon Daniels (FSU signee)

Three-Star DT D'Nas White (FSU signee)

Four-Star DE Amaree Williams (FSU signee)

DE William Ross (FSU PWO signee)

Four-Star CB Ricky Knight III (FSU signee)

Three-Star K Jake Weinberg (FSU signee)

LS Weston Edwards

2025:

Four-Star QB Tramell Jones Jr. (FSU commit)

Four-Star RB Byron Lous (offered by FSU)

Four-Star RB Ousmane Kromah (offered by FSU)

RB J.P. Powell (offered by FSU)

RB Cayden Jones

TE Luke Hutchinson

TE Max Hunt

Four-Star WR CJ Wiley (offered by FSU)

Four-Star WR Koby Howard (offered by FSU)

WR Westin Spindle

Four-Star OL Juan Gaston Jr. (offered by FSU)

Four-Star OL Lamont Rogers (offered by FSU)

Four-Star OL Carde Smith (Auburn commit)

Three-Star OL Lamar Williams (Miami commit)

OL Trent Turner

Four-Star DE Jalen Wiggins (UF commit)

DE Jaquavious Dodd

DE Isaiah Hager-Mitchell

Three-Star LB Ethan Pritchard (FSU commit)

Four-Star DB Bryce Fitzgerald (offered by FSU)

Three-Star DB Jay'Len Mosley

DB Antonio Cromartie Jr.

DB Kam McClure

P John McGuire

K Trey Butkowski

2026:

QB Tyson Davison

QB Ethan Brous

QB Logan Rogers

QB Joel Morris

RB Derrek Cooper (offered by FSU)

TE Hezekiah Kent (offered by FSU)

TE Julius Miles

WR Tylan Vickers (offered by FSU)

WR Marquez Daniel (offered by FSU)

WR Jerry Thomas

WR DJ Williams

OL Ben Bankowitz

OL Jakobe Green

OL Immuri Faulk

DE Dontavius Purdy

DE Blaze Jones

DE Jake Kreul

DE Jasper Hebel

LB Michael McClenton

LB Malik Morris

DB Darryl Bell III (FSU commit)

DB Dariyon Gordon (offered by FSU)

DB Jaelen Waters (offered by FSU)

DB Tedarius Hughes (offered by FSU)

DB Ayden Pouncey

DB Bryson Hughley

DB Kamar Gilmartin

DB JaMario Bradford

DB Dathan Glover

DB Omari Russell

K Freddie Rosas

LS Hardy Butler

2027:

RB Tranard Roberts

WR Kaneilius Purdy (offered by FSU)

WR Jamarin Simmons

LB Kaden Henderson

DB Christian Pryor-Waters

DB Antonio Dickey

READ MORE: Former FSU Football DL Enters NCAA Transfer Portal After Four Months At Georgia Tech

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the spring

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagram, and TikTok

Published
Dustin Lewis

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.