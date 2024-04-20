Expected Recruiting Visitor List For FSU Football's Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase
Spring is coming to a close and Florida State will all but wrap things up with its annual showcase on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles are coming off a 13-1* campaign and there are plenty of returning players, transfers, and true freshmen who will be on full display in Doak Cambell Stadium.
The coaching staff is also expected to welcome 75+ recruits to Tallahassee for the event. The list includes six prospects who are committed to FSU, including four-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr.
The recruits listed below are either expected to visit by Florida State, have been personally confirmed by us, or shared their intentions on social media.
2024:
Four-Star RB Micahi Danzy (FSU signee)
RB Jeremiah Johnson (FSU PWO signee)
RB Lazarius Parks (FSU PWO signee)
TE Luke Douglas (FSU PWO signee)
WR Willy Suarez (FSU PWO signee)
Four-Star OL Jon Daniels (FSU signee)
Three-Star DT D'Nas White (FSU signee)
Four-Star DE Amaree Williams (FSU signee)
DE William Ross (FSU PWO signee)
Four-Star CB Ricky Knight III (FSU signee)
Three-Star K Jake Weinberg (FSU signee)
LS Weston Edwards
2025:
Four-Star QB Tramell Jones Jr. (FSU commit)
Four-Star RB Byron Lous (offered by FSU)
Four-Star RB Ousmane Kromah (offered by FSU)
RB J.P. Powell (offered by FSU)
RB Cayden Jones
TE Luke Hutchinson
TE Max Hunt
Four-Star WR CJ Wiley (offered by FSU)
Four-Star WR Koby Howard (offered by FSU)
WR Westin Spindle
Four-Star OL Juan Gaston Jr. (offered by FSU)
Four-Star OL Lamont Rogers (offered by FSU)
Four-Star OL Carde Smith (Auburn commit)
Three-Star OL Lamar Williams (Miami commit)
OL Trent Turner
Four-Star DE Jalen Wiggins (UF commit)
DE Jaquavious Dodd
DE Isaiah Hager-Mitchell
Three-Star LB Ethan Pritchard (FSU commit)
Four-Star DB Bryce Fitzgerald (offered by FSU)
Three-Star DB Jay'Len Mosley
DB Antonio Cromartie Jr.
DB Kam McClure
P John McGuire
K Trey Butkowski
2026:
QB Tyson Davison
QB Ethan Brous
QB Logan Rogers
QB Joel Morris
RB Derrek Cooper (offered by FSU)
TE Hezekiah Kent (offered by FSU)
TE Julius Miles
WR Tylan Vickers (offered by FSU)
WR Marquez Daniel (offered by FSU)
WR Jerry Thomas
WR DJ Williams
OL Ben Bankowitz
OL Jakobe Green
OL Immuri Faulk
DE Dontavius Purdy
DE Blaze Jones
DE Jake Kreul
DE Jasper Hebel
LB Michael McClenton
LB Malik Morris
DB Darryl Bell III (FSU commit)
DB Dariyon Gordon (offered by FSU)
DB Jaelen Waters (offered by FSU)
DB Tedarius Hughes (offered by FSU)
DB Ayden Pouncey
DB Bryson Hughley
DB Kamar Gilmartin
DB JaMario Bradford
DB Dathan Glover
DB Omari Russell
K Freddie Rosas
LS Hardy Butler
2027:
RB Tranard Roberts
WR Kaneilius Purdy (offered by FSU)
WR Jamarin Simmons
LB Kaden Henderson
DB Christian Pryor-Waters
DB Antonio Dickey
