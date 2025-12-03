Early Signing Period tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

The Early Signing Period has arrived as recruits around the country plan to sign with college programs throughout the next few days. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are looking to hold onto pledges already secured in #Tribe26.

Florida State enters Wednesday with 29 verbal commitments. All of those prospects are expected to sign during the Early Signing Period. With that being said, the Seminoles will have to stave off other programs that are looking to flip four-star tight end Xavier Tiller and three-star JUCO defensive end Jalen Anderson.

The Seminoles have the No. 14 overall recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports. Florida State will be looking to stay inside the top-15, especially if the program can add recruits such as four-star tight end Heze Kent, three-star defensive end Jaemin Pinckney, and three-star JUCO cornerback Asaad Chapman.

We’ll track each signing below of all of the prospects that FSU is involved with along with their signing times, info, and more.

Committed Prospects

— Jaden O'Neal, Quarterback

Info: Mustang High School, Mustang, Oklahoma

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 215-pounds

Rating: No. 24 QB

— Amari Thomas, Running Back

Signing Time: 12:00 p.m.

Info: Blountstown High School, Blountstown, Florida

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 187-pounds

Rating: No. 25 RB

— Xavier Tiller, Tight End

Info: Langston Hughes High School, Fairburn, Georgia

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 226-pounds

Rating: No. 9 TE

— Corbyn Fordham, Tight End

Signing Time: 8:45 a.m.

Info: The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Florida

Measurables: 6-foot-3.5, 215-pounds

Rating: No. 39 TE

— Devin Carter, Wide Receiver

Signing Time: 3:00 p.m.

Info: Douglas County High School, Douglasville, Georgia

Measurables: 6-foot-0.5, 175-pounds

Rating: No. 36 WR

— Efrem White, Wide Receiver

Info: Vero Beach High School, Vero Beach, Florida

Measurables: 6-foot-1.5, 155-pounds

Rating: No. 15 ATH

— Brandon Bennett, Wide Receiver

Info: American Heritage High School, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170-pounds

Rating: No. 54 WR

— Jasen Lopez, Wide Receiver

Info: Chaminade-Madonna High School, Miami, Florida

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 165-pounds

Rating: No. 39 WR

— Darryon Williams, Wide Receiver

Info: Plant High School, Tampa, Florida

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 165-pounds

Rating: No. 37 ATH

— Jonah Winston, Wide Receiver

Info: Hoover High School, Hoover, Alabama

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 155-pounds

Rating: No. 108 WR

— Steven Moore, JUCO Offensive Lineman

Info: Garden City Community College, Bartlett, Tennessee

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 320-pounds

Rating: No. 16 JUCO OT

— Jakobe Green, Offensive Lineman

Signing Time: 1:30 p.m.

Info: Gadsden County High School, Quincy, Florida

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 335-pounds

Rating: No. 69 IOL

— Michael Ionata, Offensive Lineman

Signing Time: 2:15 p.m.

Info: Calvary Christian High School, Clearwater, Florida

Measurables: 6-foot-5.5, 300-pounds

Rating: No. 128 IOL

— Luke Francis, Offensive Lineman

Info: Coral Gables High School, Coral Gables, Florida

Measurables: 6-foot-4.5, 335-pounds

Rating: No. 148 IOL

— Steven Pickard Jr., Offensive Lineman

Info: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 300-pounds

Rating: No. 227 IOL

— Earnest Rankins, Defensive Lineman

Signing Time: 3:00 p.m.

Info: Southwest DeKalb, Decatur, Georgia

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 265-pounds

Rating: No. 18 DL

— Wihtlley Cadeau, Defensive Lineman

Info: Booker T. Washington High School, Atlanta, Georgia

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 295-pounds

Rating: No. 82 DL

— Judah Daniels, Defensive Lineman

Signing Time: 2:30 p.m.

Info: Fort Myers High School, Fort Myers, Florida

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 265-pounds

Rating: No. 114 DL

— Franklin Whitley, Defensive Lineman

Signing Time: 12:15 p.m.

Info: Greenville High School, Greenville, South Carolina

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 265-pounds

Rating: No. 46 DL

— Jalen Anderson, JUCO Defensive End

Info: Pearl River Community College, Slidell, Louisiana

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 241-pounds

Rating: No. 1 JUCO EDGE

— Chris Carbin, Defensive End

Signing Time: 9:00 a.m.

Info: Hillgrove High School, Power Springs, Georgia

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 236-pounds

Rating: No. 69 EDGE

— Damaad Lewis, Defensive End

Info: Myers Park High School, Charlotte, North Carolina

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 245-pounds

Rating: No. 49 DL

— Izayia Williams, Linebacker

Info: Tavares High School, Tavares, Florida

Measurables: 6-foot-1.5, 215-pounds

Rating: No. 6 LB

— Karon Maycock, Linebacker

Info: Miami Central High School, Miami, Florida

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds

Rating: No. 61 LB

— Noah LaVallee, Linebacker

Info: Walton High School, Marietta, Georgia

Measurables: 6-foot-1.5, 220-pounds

Rating: No. 121 LB

— Daylen Green, Linebacker

Signing Time: 1:30 p.m.

Info: Gadsden County High School, Quincy, Florida

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 210-pounds

Rating: No. 85 LB

— Chauncey Kennon, Cornerback

Signing Time: 3:00 p.m.

Info: Booker High School, Sarasota, Florida

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175-pounds

Rating: No. 3 CB

— Darryl Bell III, Safety

Info: Barbara Goleman High School, Hialeah, Florida

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 192-pounds

Rating: No. 31 S

— Jordan Crutchfield, Safety

Info: Vero Beach High School, Vero Beach, Florida

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200-pounds

Rating: No. 39 S

Targets that Florida State is pursuing:

— Heze Kent, Tight End

Signing Time: 4:00 p.m.

Info: Brunswick High School, Brunswick, Georgia

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 300-pounds

Rating: No. 13 ATH

— Jaemin Pinckey, Defensive End

Signing Time: 4:00 p.m.

Info: Woodland High School, Dorchester, South Carolina

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 217-pounds

Rating: No. 66 EDGE

— Asaad Chapman, Cornerback

Info: San Bernardino Valley College, San Bernardino, California

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190-pounds

Rating: No. 1 JUCO ATH

