Early Signing Period tracker for the Florida State Seminoles
The Early Signing Period has arrived as recruits around the country plan to sign with college programs throughout the next few days. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are looking to hold onto pledges already secured in #Tribe26.
Florida State enters Wednesday with 29 verbal commitments. All of those prospects are expected to sign during the Early Signing Period. With that being said, the Seminoles will have to stave off other programs that are looking to flip four-star tight end Xavier Tiller and three-star JUCO defensive end Jalen Anderson.
The Seminoles have the No. 14 overall recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports. Florida State will be looking to stay inside the top-15, especially if the program can add recruits such as four-star tight end Heze Kent, three-star defensive end Jaemin Pinckney, and three-star JUCO cornerback Asaad Chapman.
We’ll track each signing below of all of the prospects that FSU is involved with along with their signing times, info, and more.
Committed Prospects
— Jaden O'Neal, Quarterback
Info: Mustang High School, Mustang, Oklahoma
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 215-pounds
Rating: No. 24 QB
— Amari Thomas, Running Back
Signing Time: 12:00 p.m.
Info: Blountstown High School, Blountstown, Florida
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 187-pounds
Rating: No. 25 RB
— Xavier Tiller, Tight End
Info: Langston Hughes High School, Fairburn, Georgia
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 226-pounds
Rating: No. 9 TE
— Corbyn Fordham, Tight End
Signing Time: 8:45 a.m.
Info: The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Florida
Measurables: 6-foot-3.5, 215-pounds
Rating: No. 39 TE
— Devin Carter, Wide Receiver
Signing Time: 3:00 p.m.
Info: Douglas County High School, Douglasville, Georgia
Measurables: 6-foot-0.5, 175-pounds
Rating: No. 36 WR
— Efrem White, Wide Receiver
Info: Vero Beach High School, Vero Beach, Florida
Measurables: 6-foot-1.5, 155-pounds
Rating: No. 15 ATH
— Brandon Bennett, Wide Receiver
Info: American Heritage High School, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170-pounds
Rating: No. 54 WR
— Jasen Lopez, Wide Receiver
Info: Chaminade-Madonna High School, Miami, Florida
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 165-pounds
Rating: No. 39 WR
— Darryon Williams, Wide Receiver
Info: Plant High School, Tampa, Florida
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 165-pounds
Rating: No. 37 ATH
— Jonah Winston, Wide Receiver
Info: Hoover High School, Hoover, Alabama
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 155-pounds
Rating: No. 108 WR
— Steven Moore, JUCO Offensive Lineman
Info: Garden City Community College, Bartlett, Tennessee
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 320-pounds
Rating: No. 16 JUCO OT
— Jakobe Green, Offensive Lineman
Signing Time: 1:30 p.m.
Info: Gadsden County High School, Quincy, Florida
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 335-pounds
Rating: No. 69 IOL
— Michael Ionata, Offensive Lineman
Signing Time: 2:15 p.m.
Info: Calvary Christian High School, Clearwater, Florida
Measurables: 6-foot-5.5, 300-pounds
Rating: No. 128 IOL
— Luke Francis, Offensive Lineman
Info: Coral Gables High School, Coral Gables, Florida
Measurables: 6-foot-4.5, 335-pounds
Rating: No. 148 IOL
— Steven Pickard Jr., Offensive Lineman
Info: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 300-pounds
Rating: No. 227 IOL
— Earnest Rankins, Defensive Lineman
Signing Time: 3:00 p.m.
Info: Southwest DeKalb, Decatur, Georgia
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 265-pounds
Rating: No. 18 DL
— Wihtlley Cadeau, Defensive Lineman
Info: Booker T. Washington High School, Atlanta, Georgia
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 295-pounds
Rating: No. 82 DL
— Judah Daniels, Defensive Lineman
Signing Time: 2:30 p.m.
Info: Fort Myers High School, Fort Myers, Florida
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 265-pounds
Rating: No. 114 DL
— Franklin Whitley, Defensive Lineman
Signing Time: 12:15 p.m.
Info: Greenville High School, Greenville, South Carolina
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 265-pounds
Rating: No. 46 DL
— Jalen Anderson, JUCO Defensive End
Info: Pearl River Community College, Slidell, Louisiana
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 241-pounds
Rating: No. 1 JUCO EDGE
— Chris Carbin, Defensive End
Signing Time: 9:00 a.m.
Info: Hillgrove High School, Power Springs, Georgia
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 236-pounds
Rating: No. 69 EDGE
— Damaad Lewis, Defensive End
Info: Myers Park High School, Charlotte, North Carolina
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 245-pounds
Rating: No. 49 DL
— Izayia Williams, Linebacker
Info: Tavares High School, Tavares, Florida
Measurables: 6-foot-1.5, 215-pounds
Rating: No. 6 LB
— Karon Maycock, Linebacker
Info: Miami Central High School, Miami, Florida
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds
Rating: No. 61 LB
— Noah LaVallee, Linebacker
Info: Walton High School, Marietta, Georgia
Measurables: 6-foot-1.5, 220-pounds
Rating: No. 121 LB
— Daylen Green, Linebacker
Signing Time: 1:30 p.m.
Info: Gadsden County High School, Quincy, Florida
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 210-pounds
Rating: No. 85 LB
— Chauncey Kennon, Cornerback
Signing Time: 3:00 p.m.
Info: Booker High School, Sarasota, Florida
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175-pounds
Rating: No. 3 CB
— Darryl Bell III, Safety
Info: Barbara Goleman High School, Hialeah, Florida
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 192-pounds
Rating: No. 31 S
— Jordan Crutchfield, Safety
Info: Vero Beach High School, Vero Beach, Florida
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200-pounds
Rating: No. 39 S
Targets that Florida State is pursuing:
— Heze Kent, Tight End
Signing Time: 4:00 p.m.
Info: Brunswick High School, Brunswick, Georgia
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 300-pounds
Rating: No. 13 ATH
— Jaemin Pinckey, Defensive End
Signing Time: 4:00 p.m.
Info: Woodland High School, Dorchester, South Carolina
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 217-pounds
Rating: No. 66 EDGE
— Asaad Chapman, Cornerback
Info: San Bernardino Valley College, San Bernardino, California
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190-pounds
Rating: No. 1 JUCO ATH
