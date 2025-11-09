FSU football enters as shocking favorite in home finale against Virginia Tech
The Florida State Seminoles reverted to their inconsistent ways in a 24-10 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The defeat marked a season-low in scoring for Florida State and the first time the team has lost by more than one possession this season.
Head coach Mike Norvell called the mistakes uncharacteristic following the game. On one hand, he's right, Florida State hadn't dealt with drop issues in its previous eight outings. On the other hand, is it really uncharacteristic if the Seminoles always shoot themselves in the foot, one way or the other, in their losses?
Dropping to 4-5 with three games remaining in the regular season, Florida State has to find a way to beat Virginia Tech to keep any hopes of a bowl game alive. The Hokies fired head coach Brent Pry after starting the season 0-3.
Virginia Tech is 3-6 ahead of its trip to Tallahassee. The Hokies had a BYE week to prepare for the game.
Regardless of the loss to Clemson, Forida State is still expected to take care of business in Doak Campbell Stadium.
Florida State Favored By Double-Digits Against Virginia Tech
According to FanDuel, Florida State is favored by a shocking margin entering Saturday night. The Seminoles opened as a -10.5 favorite on the sportsbook, with the Over/Under set at 54.5 points. FSU holds a massive -420 edge on the MoneyLink, compared to Virginia Tech's +320.
The Seminoles are 4-5 against the spread this season, failing to cover in the losses to Virginia, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Stanford. Florida State is 1-2 as a double-digit favorite, defeating East Texas A&M and Kent State, while falling to the Cardinal.
Florida State holds a 24-13-1 all-time edge against Virginia Tech. The Seminoles won the most recent meeting in 2023, taking down the Hokies at home, 39-17. That's the only time the two programs have faced off during Norvell's tenure.
Virginia Tech is led by redshirt senior quarterback Kyron Drones. On the season, Drones has completed 152/260 passes for 1,592 yards with 15 touchdowns to six interceptions. He's added 127 rushes for 499 yards and eight more scores.
The Hokies have lost three of their four games but are 1-1 on the road, defeating North Carolina State but losing to Georgia Tech.
The matchup will mark senior day and Florida State's home finale.
Florida State and Virginia Tech will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 15. The contest will be televised on the ACC Network.
