Florida State finished a long 6-game homestand against UNC Asheville on Tuesday night, hoping to finally find the offensive momentum that they'd been missing. Asheville has one of the worst defenses in the country, so this was as good a chance as any.

It was a sleepy start, as Asheville got out to an early 7-2 lead. Florida State woke up after that, as Asheville made just 3 of their next 16 shots. FSU forced turnovers to get into transition, used their size to go downhill and finish through contact, and hit a couple of three-pointers to keep the defense honest.

The offense was simply getting whatever it wanted. The Seminoles shot 17/26 in the first half while going 14/17 at the free-throw line. Everything looked to be going smoothly. Marcis Ponder had a few emphatic slams, Sebastian Rancik was automatic in the paint, and Anthony Robinson II was being a brute on defense.

However, with about 6 minutes remaining in the first half, Shon Abaev went up to block a shot in transition and came down awkwardly on his right leg, really putting a lot of pressure on the knee. He stayed down before eventually being helped to the locker room, but he wasn't putting any weight on that leg.

Nov 24, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Shon Abaev (1) exits the game with an injury as head coach Luke Loucks assists during the first half against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, even though FSU had a 50-32 lead at the half, there was still something to be concerned about.

Early in the second half, Anthony Robinson II picked up his fourth foul, so that left Florida State without its two best ball-handlers for long stretches in the second half. This suddenly became a big moment of growth for guys like Martay Barnes, Brandon Bass Jr., and Kameron Taylor.

Despite that, they were able to pull away from Asheville with more tenacious defense and a burst of youth. The threes also started falling, which was such a welcome sight.

Florida State stretched the lead to as large as 40 and went on to win 97-61. Their next game will be in Pensacola on Sunday against West Florida.

Here are three takeaways from this game.

FINAL: Florida State dominates UNC Asheville 97-61, but Shon Abaev's injury will be the main concern moving forward



S Rancik 22 pts, 5 reb

A Robinson II 14 pts

K Taylor 11 pts



FSU shot 8/19 from three, their best shooting performance of the season



NEXT: vs West Florida in… pic.twitter.com/OmVHyU5wyE — Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG) November 25, 2026

Abaev's Injury Could Define Season

We don't know the severity of Abaev's injury yet, but he came back to the bench midway through the second half out of uniform, and it looked like he had a major limp. Few players in the country are bigger X-factors. When he's rolling, he's as good as anybody, but there are times when his shot diet tanks the offense.

For FSU to be at its best, it needed Abaev to tap into the NBA potential that he has. If this ends up being a severe injury, it could really limit FSU's ceiling.

Three-Point Shooting Finally Showed Up

We had been waiting for Florida State's three-point shooting to wake up, as they had been one of the worst perimeter-shooting teams in the country. They looked proficient in this game, going 8/19 from deep.

Obviously, this is just one game, but just a sign of life from the perimeter is huge for a team that hasn't shown much of it. Sometimes, you just need to go against an awful defensive team to gain confidence again. This needs to carry over to next week against Tennessee.

Who Can Step Up If Abaev Misses Significant Time?

Shon Abaev filled a few different roles for Florida State, as he spent a lot of time handling the ball, while also taking on a lot of the scoring.

Martay Barnes will have to become more reliable with the ball in his hands moving forward. Sebastian Rancik will also have to do a lot more playmaking.

Rancik will likely see more shots, but Kameron Taylor will have to be more aggressive in hunting his shot. Anthony Robinson will have to become more consistent as a scorer. Elisee Assui should see a lot more minutes, as he's the best wing defender they have, and they may have to start winning games on the defensive end instead.

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