It is quite easy to quibble with the way Florida State has done business this year.

First, there was a bit of skimping on the resources devoted to the current roster and a series of uninspiring evaluations done by a slapped-together front office. Look no further than handing the keys over to Ashton Daniels at quarterback after he put up more interceptions than touchdowns at both Auburn and Stanford.

Then, from spring practice well into the season, there was the constant chatter around coach Mike Norvell’s job status that the school continued to let twist in the wind. There were promises of changes to the organization of the athletic department and within the football building, plus the continued saber-rattling around conference realignment that never went away. There was the firing of former athletic director Michael Alford in mid-September, which was only setting the table to do the same with Norvell despite having one of the largest buyouts in the sport’s history. For one of the proud programs in college football it was a lot to deal with and a whole lot of negative headlines.

Well, credit to the Seminoles, things have turned around since all that unpleasantness and it’s much easier to praise the new direction the school is embarking on. First it hired an alum in the well-connected Jeff Purinton to be athletic director, then continued the transformation with the football program by officially making Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann its next head coach.

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It’s an easy-to-understand combination and, perhaps for the first time in a long while, a pairing that makes sense and alignment at all levels. There’s always a risk in installing an AD who has never run a Power 4 shop with a first-time head coach, but at least you can see what the school is going for and have a reasonable expectation of it working out.

Will this satisfy a certain segment of the fan base who believes this is a blueblood gig capable of luring any sitting head coach on the market? No, but it doesn’t need to. This is a hire designed to restore order to the garnet and gold so that we can all stop talking about the Noles for what they are doing from Sunday to Friday, and finally get back to praising them for what they accomplished on Saturday.

What it means for Florida State

Let’s face it, this is not a school flush in cash and liquid like a few Big Ten or SEC programs are. There’s some real overhead that will have to be sorted out over the coming seasons by the new administration, including the costs from the Doak Campbell Stadium renovations and Norvell’s albatross of a pink slip. There are further costs beyond that—and it’s not getting any cheaper to compete in today’s game.

So it was of little surprise that Purinton, with a recent background geared heavily toward revenue generation and working with outside partners, was brought in as AD and he would go with somebody he knew well in Schumann from the coordinator ranks. To start with, that means the school won’t be on the hook for another buyout to lure a head coach from elsewhere. But more than that, this is a bet that two former Nick Saban/Kirby Smart disciples will be able to bring a sense of organization, an understanding of purpose and a bit of that process magic that has worked so well at Alabama and Georgia down to Florida State.

If any place needed a clear vision and everyone operating in the same direction, it was Florida State where none of that has really happened since the College Football Playoff snub it never recovered from.

Also notable? The Seminoles are going with the opposite of what they’ve had at head coach recently. In Norvell, and Jimbo Fisher before him, the program was run by two offensive minds who were overly focused on play-calling every week. Schumann is a young, defensive-minded head coach. Whereas the program was largely built in the transfer portal the last few seasons, its new coach has been brought up in the belief of evaluating well and recruiting hard out of the high school ranks and then developing the guys you brought to campus.

It will be a chance, but a welcome one as they try to rebuild from the ground up to be much more resilient for potential setbacks.

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What it means for Glenn Schumann

This isn’t the first cycle that Schumann has been in the mix for a Power 4 job, but being picky about his next stop has led him to a pretty nice place to don the headset and start barking out orders. He has been preparing to take over a program like Florida State for a while now and should be able to hit the ground running (even if his now-side job with Georgia may well keep him busy through mid-January).

If Schumann is smart, he’ll look at his new peers and come to quickly understand that his first coaching staff will prove critical. His old predecessor in Athens, Ga., Dan Lanning, absolutely nailed his offensive coordinator hire right away when taking over at Oregon (Kenny Dillingham) and also showed what can go wrong if you promote the wrong guy in transitioning from Will Stein to Drew Mehringer earlier this year. Likewise, first-year coach Tosh Lupoi took over at Cal and went with two very inexperienced coordinator hires that haven’t worked out—compounding his issues in Berkeley where he might be a one-and-done head coach.

It should help that Schumann also knows what he’s getting into in the state of Florida. He should be well prepared to deal with a Miami program operating at peak efficiency under Mario Cristobal and a Florida team which will be a tough out under Jon Sumrall. Even better, the Seminoles’ new coach will probably view competing with the Gators and Hurricanes 365 days a year as an exciting challenge he’s well equipped to take on, relishing the competition instead of running from it.

There will still be a steep learning curve, on everything from practice plans to roster construction to end-of-game management, that Schumann will have to quickly get a handle on. But he’s worked under some of the best in all of those areas and even for as big of a job as this is, you can understand why it was the opening he wanted to jump on early and get the official announcement done before Thanksgiving.

Final Grade: B+

Credit to Florida State for not getting distracted and maybe waiting to see how the coaching carousel developed. It hired an athletic director and then told him to get someone he knows how to work with and who checks all the boxes.

In Schumann, the Seminoles have a young, energetic leader who is perfectly capable of raising the floor for the program. That’s his first task, sweeping away how things were done and making them competitive week in and week out. Do that in the very mediocre ACC during this new 24-team playoff era, and Florida State doesn’t need much to turn around from being a dreadful watch to an intriguing one.

Then, when order has been restored around Tallahassee and the concerns are no longer about simply making (or missing) a bowl game, we’ll see just how good the first-time head coach really is.

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