Florida State took the floor on Tuesday night against Ball State, hoping to find some offensive momentum. It would look a little tougher to do so when Anthony Robinson II wasn't in the starting lineup, who is really their only reliable guard.

And it started shaky. Ball State ran out to a 9-4 lead, while FSU missed 5 of their first 6 shots. It looked like the same defunct offense that we'd seen through four games.

FSU finally started settling into the game by getting to the free-throw line, which should be no surprise. Cooper Schwieger and Shon Abaev hit a few three-pointers to break the lid off the rim from three, but 11 of their first 28 points came at the line.

Ball State was making some crazy shots to at least stay within striking range: stepback threes from three feet behind the line, long mid-range jumpers, and a few offensive rebound opportunities that they haven't gotten a lot of throughout the season.

A 12-2 run for Florida State, including a pair of three-pointers by Elisee Assui, helped give the 'Noles a 46-31 lead at halftime.

Nov 17, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Sebastian Rancik (22) drives the ball up the court during the first half of the game against the Ball State Cardinals at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second half was a lot of the same. FSU did a great job of getting to the free-throw line, but Ball State kept themselves in it by hitting a couple of crazy shots. FSU's defense (especially Shon Abaev's) was a little lackluster, which didn't help matters.

They went zone for long stretches of this game, and Ball State's Sean Blake would do a good job of driving into gaps and kicking out to shooters or finishing in the paint over rotating defenders.

Ball State got the lead back down to single digits after Martay Barnes had his transition layup blocked (looked awfully close to goaltending), which led to a three for Ball State on the other end. Florida State answered that with a quick 8-2 spurt, 6 of those being at the line, to push the lead back up to 15.

Trey Lewis wouldn't let Ball State go quietly into the night. He was a good shooter at Western Michigan last year but had started the season slowly. He was firing away all game in this one, and hit back-to-back threes to keep them in it. He came out of the under-four timeout and hit a tough mid-range jumper over Sebastian Rancik, then hit a three as the shot clock was expiring, making it a 12-point game with about three minutes left.

Thankfully, for Florida State, he'd foul out on the next possession. He ended up with 30 points on 7/11 shooting from deep. Without him on the floor, they wouldn't get it much closer, and Florida State would go on to win, 85-71.

Here are three takeaways from this game.

FINAL: Florida State, without Anthony Robinson II, beats Ball State 85-71



Ball State hit 15 threes in this game, which made this interesting



S Rancik 18 pts

S Abaev 16 pts, 4 ast

E Assui 12 pts

M Ponder 11 pts, 16 rbs

A Steen 11 pts, 5 reb



NEXT: vs Green Bay on Friday #Noles pic.twitter.com/fqxA9lyh9V — Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG) November 18, 2026

Florida State Needs Anthony Robinson II To Stay Healthy

Anthony Robinson II was dressed out, but ended up not playing in this game. Based on what we saw, they're going to need him to stay healthy this season.

Florida State's offense had already been a little sluggish this year, but Robinson has done a good job of settling the offense down and using his physicality to get to the basket. That left a lot of ball-handling duties to Shon Abaev and Martay Barnes, who can be chaotic. He's also just a brute defender, and his lack of availability made things tricky for the 'Noles at times.

Might Be Too Reliant on Free Throws

I'm glad that Florida State is able to get to the free-throw line essentially whenever they want, but they might be too reliant on the free-throw line. They went 30/36 at the line. At least when they're going there, they're making them. However, I do think that's part of the reason the three-point shooting has been so lackluster. It's hard to get into a rhythm when the game is stopping this often.

FSU was 25/50 from the floor and 5/13 from three in this game. The numbers look fine, but it feels like a struggle to get good looks at times. Granted, they didn't have their starting point guard, but it still shouldn't be this difficult to just make shots.

Worst Defensive Performance of the Season

Ball State may not have been that effective on the offensive end, but I thought that this was the laziest defense that Florida State had played all season. Defenders were caught ball-watching multiple times, so shooters would drift just a little further around the perimeter, which would lead to an open shot. Ball State was able to get 10 offensive rebounds, a lot more than they should've.

There was also a possession where Shon Abaev was at the top of the zone, and Sean Blake just drove straight by him before hitting an and-one over Marcis Ponder. Abaev took a lot of unnecessary gambles on the defensive end, which left him out of position to recover on a shooter.

Maybe some guys thought they could just beat Ball State without much effort, but it needs to be better than what we saw. Ball State absolutely hit a few lucky threes, but they shouldn't have hit 15 of them.

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