Breaking Down FSU Basketball's 2026-27 ACC Schedule
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Florida State is entering its second season under head coach Luke Loucks, and there's a lot of buzz surrounding the program after its strong close to the 2025-26 season and the recruiting/transfer class that it has coming in.
The ACC revealed the full conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon, giving Florida State a full look at its schedule this year.
Here is FSU's ACC slate for Luke Loucks' second season.
Dec 29: vs Syracuse
Jan 6: at Cal
Jan 9: at Stanford
Jan 13: vs North Carolina
Jan 16: at Wake Forest
Jan 20: vs Virginia Tech
Jan 23: at Clemson
Jan 26: vs Notre Dame
Jan 30: vs Pitt
Feb 3: at NC State
Feb 6: at Miami
Feb 13: vs Clemson
Feb 16: at Duke
Feb 21: vs Louisville
Feb 23: vs Georgia Tech
Feb 27: at Virginia
Mar 3: at Boston College
Mar 6: vs Miami
Breakdown of FSU Basketball's ACC Schedule
All things considered, this is a pretty manageable slate for Florida State.
They start conference play in Tallahassee against a new head coach, as former Orange Gerry McNamara has taken over.
Up until February, Florida State has a great chance of being 9-0 or 8-1, but the road trip to Cal and Stanford hasn't been kind to ACC teams. Hosting North Carolina on January 13th will always draw eyeballs, and UNC has talent, but they're under first-year head coach Michael Malone, who won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. How he adapts to college will be fascinating.
If FSU has a serious goal of contending in the ACC and for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, their goal should be at least 7-2 through the first half of this schedule.
February will be a tough month, but it's still gettable.
NC State also has a new head coach, and I'm not totally sold on their roster, but road games in the state of North Carolina are never easy.
That stretch of at NC State, at Miami, vs Clemson, at Duke, vs Louisville, vs Georgia Tech, and at Virginia will be tough to manage. Even an easier game like Georgia Tech will be tougher because they only get one day of rest, as the Louisville game before it will be on a Sunday.
Still, it's not too bad. They won't have to play SMU this season after playing them twice a season ago. If I had to call my shot now, they should be able to improve to 11-7 or 12-6, as I think they've improved enough with their talent. The middle of the ACC is very competitive, though, and winning road games is never easy, even if Loucks set a program record for conference road wins.
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Lead basketball writer; Former FSU Men's Basketball Manager from 2016-2019Follow NolesVikesVeaz