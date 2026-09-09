Breaking Down FSU Basketball's 2026-27 ACC Schedule

Florida State is entering its second season under head coach Luke Loucks, and there's a lot of buzz surrounding the program after its strong close to the 2025-26 season and the recruiting/transfer class that it has coming in.

The ACC revealed the full conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon, giving Florida State a full look at its schedule this year.

Here is FSU's ACC slate for Luke Loucks' second season.

Dec 29: vs Syracuse

Jan 6: at Cal

Jan 9: at Stanford

Jan 13: vs North Carolina

Jan 16: at Wake Forest

Jan 20: vs Virginia Tech

Jan 23: at Clemson

Jan 26: vs Notre Dame

Jan 30: vs Pitt

Feb 3: at NC State

Feb 6: at Miami

Feb 13: vs Clemson

Feb 16: at Duke

Feb 21: vs Louisville

Feb 23: vs Georgia Tech

Feb 27: at Virginia

Mar 3: at Boston College

Mar 6: vs Miami

The conference slate is set. 🍢 pic.twitter.com/ZLjGceWoa3 — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) September 9, 2026

Breakdown of FSU Basketball's ACC Schedule

All things considered, this is a pretty manageable slate for Florida State.

They start conference play in Tallahassee against a new head coach, as former Orange Gerry McNamara has taken over.

Up until February, Florida State has a great chance of being 9-0 or 8-1, but the road trip to Cal and Stanford hasn't been kind to ACC teams. Hosting North Carolina on January 13th will always draw eyeballs, and UNC has talent, but they're under first-year head coach Michael Malone, who won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. How he adapts to college will be fascinating.

Feb 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Luke Loucks walks off the court after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If FSU has a serious goal of contending in the ACC and for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, their goal should be at least 7-2 through the first half of this schedule.

February will be a tough month, but it's still gettable.

NC State also has a new head coach, and I'm not totally sold on their roster, but road games in the state of North Carolina are never easy.

That stretch of at NC State, at Miami, vs Clemson, at Duke, vs Louisville, vs Georgia Tech, and at Virginia will be tough to manage. Even an easier game like Georgia Tech will be tougher because they only get one day of rest, as the Louisville game before it will be on a Sunday.

Still, it's not too bad. They won't have to play SMU this season after playing them twice a season ago. If I had to call my shot now, they should be able to improve to 11-7 or 12-6, as I think they've improved enough with their talent. The middle of the ACC is very competitive, though, and winning road games is never easy, even if Loucks set a program record for conference road wins.

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