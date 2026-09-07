Florida A&M vs. Miami Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2

The Miami Hurricanes turned in a dominant showing in Week 1 of the 2026 season against the Stanford Cardinal, riding a five-score game from quarterback Darian Mensah to a 45-6 win.

The Hurricanes are the clear favorite to win the ACC this season, and there’s a real chance that their schedule will be soft enough for them to enter the ACC title game without a loss. As a result, Miami is a clear favorite to make the College Football Playoffs.

In Week 2, Miami has a Thursday night matchup with an FCS school – Florida A&M – at Hard Rock Stadium.

Oddsmakers have not released a game spread, moneyline or total for this matchup, which may not come until closer to game time since this is an FCS vs. FBS matchup. Still, it’s expected that Miami will be a gigantic favorite after it dismantled an ACC foe in Week 1.

Florida A&M is 1-1 so far this season, losing by 18 to South Carolina State over the weekend. The Rattlers have faced Miami four times since 2010, scoring a combined 19 points in those matchups.

So, bettors should expect a lopsided game on Thursday.

Florida A&M vs. Miami Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Florida A&M (TBA)

Miami (TBA)

Moneyline

Florida A&M: TBA

Miami: TBA

Total

TBA

Note: It’s possible sportsbooks won’t release odds for this matchup since this is an FCS vs. FBS clash.

Florida A&M vs. Miami How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. ST

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Florida A&M record: 1-1

Miami record: 1-0

Florida A&M vs. Miami Betting Trends

Miami is 4-0 all-time against Florida A&M.

Miami is 1-0 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 1-0 in Miami’s games.

Florida A&M is 1-1 this season with both games decided by double digits.

Florida A&M vs. Miami Key Player to Watch

Darian Mensah, Quarterback, Miami

It only took one week for Mensah to stand alone as the Heisman favorite, and FanDuel Sportsbook has him set as the only player shorter than 10/1 to win the award.

Mensah dominated in Miami’s season opener against Stanford, throwing for 401 yards and five scores while completing 27 of his 30 pass attempts. The star quarterback had a big year in 2025 at Duke, and he’s now in a Miami offense that has produced back-to-back NFL quarterbacks in Cam Ward (a No. 1 overall pick) and Carson Beck (a third-round pick).

Mensah is off to a great start as he looks to match last season’s numbers (3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns) throwing the ball, and he should make quick work of a Florida A&M team that is just 1-1 this season and was blown out by South Carolina State last week.

Florida A&M vs. Miami Prediction and Pick

Let’s not overthink this matchup with one of the best teams in the country taking on an FCS school.

Florida A&M has struggled to generate offense already this season, scoring just 20 points in a Week 0 win and 13 points in a Week 1 loss. The Rattlers are going to struggle to move the ball against Miami’s defense, and they’ve never scored more than nine points in a head-to-head game against the Hurricanes.

In the four previous meetings between these two schools, Miami has wins by 45, 34, 67 and 47 points. Even though it’ll have to cover a massive number in this matchup, I’d be shocked if Miami fails to cover the spread in Week 2.

The Hurricanes won by 39 in Week 1 against a significantly better Stanford team, and Mensah was flawless in that matchup. He should dice up this Florida A&M squad that allowed 31 points to South Carolina State in Week 1.

If you’re going to place a bet on this game, I’d take Miami to cover at home.

Pick: Miami to Cover (Odds TBA)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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