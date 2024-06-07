BREAKING: FSU Basketball Star Jamir Watkins to Return For Next Season
Leonard Hamilton and Florida State have finally received good news this offseason.
After going through the NBA Draft process and testing the waters in the NCAA Transfer Portal, star guard Jamir Watkins will return to Florida State for one more season. He led the Seminoles in points, rebounds, and steals last season.
This is a massive addition to the 2024-25 team, as the roster looked somewhat bleak. Watkins is the only player among FSU's top six scorers from last season who will be returning to Tallahassee, and they've only added two transfers from other D1 schools in Hampton's Jerry Deng and South Dakota's Bostyn Holt. As of now, FSU is likely looking at a starting lineup of Chandler Jackson, Jamir Watkins, Bostyn Holt, Taylor Bol Bowen, and Malique Ewin.
FSU still has a few needs to fill, like another wing option or two and a center, but the impact of getting Watkins back cannot be understated. He was the 6th ranked player in the transfer portal in On3's portal rankings and was among the few remaining uncommitted options in the Top 100. If they can use the rest of the offseason to add some depth pieces here and there, maybe next season won't be as bad as some were projecting.
Watkins joins Chandler Jackson and Taylor Bol Bowen as the only holdovers from last season. Everyone else is a transfer or addition from JUCO or high school. There's a lot of moving pieces with next year's roster that still isn't likely to be an ACC contender, but they shouldn't be in the cellar at the very least.
