WATCH: NFL Draft Footage Shows LA Rams Are Fired Up To Add Jared Verse, Braden Fiske
Florida State had 10 players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft and was the only program in the country to have multiple defensive linemen, multiple receivers, and multiple defensive backs get drafted. Among those linemen were first-rounder defensive end Jared Verse and second-rounder defensive tackle Braden Fiske who will be playing together in Los Angeles for the LA Rams.
The Rams traded up to snag Fiske at No. 39 overall, and when he got the call from Rams General Manager Les Snead, it was clear the entire organization was fired up about landing the duo.
The exchange had the entire staff, including Verse, elated with the decision. "You didn't know we were taking him did you?" McVay said to Verse.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell reportedly texted Rams head coach Mike Norvell after they drafted Fiske to say that McVay is going to "love them both."
The tandem made waves in Tallahassee, forming what would eventually become the 2023 ACC Championship defensive line. Fiske had 43 tackles, nine for a loss, and six sacks during his lone season at Florida State. He turned heads at the 2024 NFL Combine, dominating in multiple categories and finishing first in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and 20-yard shuttle drills among defensive tackles. While Verse totaled 89 tackles, 29 for loss, and 18 sacks during his time at FSU.
Watch for Verse and Fiske throughout the offseason and next year as the Rams enter a mandatory mini-camp on June 10-13 before they break for the summer.
