Florida State Forward Baba Miller Withdraws From 2024 NBA Draft, Commits To FAU
Former Florida State forward Baba Miller has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and has committed to Florida Atlantic, per his Instagram page. The rising junior from Mallorca, Spain went through the pre-draft process but felt it'd be better to return to college for at least one more season. He averaged 7.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 2.0 blocks+steals per game this past season.
Miller was invited to the NBA G-League Camp but not the NBA Combine, measuring in at 6'10.75" with a 7'2" wingspan, essentially a 7-footer in shoes. At the camp, he shot 14/25 on spot-ups, 18/30 in off-the-dribble shooting, 6/10 on free throws, and 12/25 in the 3-point star drill. He didn't start in either of the scrimmages but did score 8 points in his first game.
Florida State's roster has gone through a major overhaul this offseason and Miller was one of the pieces that departed. There seemed to be a disconnect in how he wanted to be used compared to how the coaching staff wanted to use him and that caused some out-of-system moments on the court.
FAU is a curious landing spot for Miller, as their previous coach who led them to the Final Four two seasons ago, Dusty May, took the Michigan job this offseason. Their new coach is John Jakus, who spent time coaching with a club in Macedonia before returning to the United States to be a graduate assistant at Baylor. After leaving Waco to be the director of basketball operations at Gonzaga, he returned to Baylor to be an assistant coach in 2017, where he has been ever since. This is his first opportunity as a head college basketball coach.
