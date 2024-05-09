Florida State Transfer Forward is Headed to the Big East
Florida State transfer forward Cam'Ron Fletcher has committed to Xavier, per his Instagram. Fletcher has played in just 17 games the last two seasons after suffering back-to-back season-ending knee injuries but averaged 7.7 PPG and 4.6 RPG in his three seasons in Tallahassee.
This is Florida State's sixth transfer to find their new home. Primo Spears just committed to UTSA earlier in the week, Jalen Warley landed at ACC rival Virginia, Cam Corhen went to a different ACC opponent in Pittsburgh, De'Ante Green went south to USF, and Tom House transferred to Furman. Only Baba Miller and Jamir Watkins remain in the portal, though they are both weighing their professional options as well.
Injuries got in the way of what could have been a promising career in Tallahassee for Fletcher. He was on his way to being the best player on the team in the 2022-23 season before going down at Virginia. He started his career at Kentucky, spending one season with Coach Calipari in Lexington, before being suspended and sent home around Christmas break. He transferred to Florida State that next offseason and was a deep bench piece his first season as he acclimated to the system.
Florida State has some history with Xavier, playing them back-to-back years in the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and 2018, including FSU's upset win over a 1-seeded Xavier team in that 2018 Tournament. They're entering their third season under Sean Miller, who had a great first season there but a disappointing second campaign. If Fletcher comes back healthy and close to full strength, he should provide a quality rotation piece to the Musketeers.
