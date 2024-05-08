FSU Football Loses Promising Wide Receiver Destyn Hill For 2024 Season
At a recent booster event in Palm Beach, Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell shared news with Noles247 regarding three players who were injured at the end of the spring season. The most devastating news to the team was that FSU wide receiver Destyn Hill would be out for the upcoming fall season.
The former four-star recruit was a part of the 2021 high school class with the Seminoles but finally enrolled in the summer of 2023. He made his first appearance with FSU in the season-opener against LSU in Orlando and his first start against Virginia Tech. Hill has appeared in 10 games in his collegiate career and has recorded six catches for 87 yards. He battled through an ankle injury throughout the 2023 campaign, limiting his time on the field.
"He's going to be out for the season," Norvell told the news outlet. "It's unfortunate that that happens. I've really liked his mindset, his approach. Even here early in the process of his rehabilitation. He's really attacking what this year can be. Even from the mental aspect of it, continuing to learn, continuing to grow. I have a high belief of what his future is going to be here. He was showing tremendous flashes there in spring ball. Just unfortunate that the injury he has is going to keep him out for the season that's ahead."
However, Norvell also shared the positive news that Alabama transfers Malik Benson (WR) and Terrence Ferguson (OL) would be ready for fall camp.
The Florida State Seminoles begin their 2024 season in Dublin, Ireland against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a Week 0 conference game.
