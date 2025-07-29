FSU Basketball lands physically imposing blue-chip center for 2026 class
Luke Loucks is still a few months out from tipping off his first season as Florida State's new basketball coach. He's stepped in for the legendary Leonard Hamilton and prioritized adding shooting and spacing for his first roster that was heavily built through the transfer portal.
Florida State only brought in two high school players for the 2025 class: Thomas Bassong and Cam Miles. Both are very talented players, but they weren't highly regarded prospects for whatever reason. All of the intel around them this offseason has been very positive. But with the 2025 roster mostly intact, the attention has turned to the 2026 class in a BIG way.
The Seminoles have landed a commitment from 2026 prospect Marcis Ponder, a massive 7-foot, 325-pound center who played for West Oaks Academy in Orlando. West Oaks is coached by the brother of Florida State assistant coach Gerald Gillion, which likely helped in this recruitment.
Ponder was called "one of the most dominant big men in the country" by ESPN recruiting director Paul Biancardi, while he is a consensus top-100 prospect on every recruiting website. 247 Sports has Ponder as the 71st-ranked prospect in the 202 class.
For someone of his size, Ponder is a fluid athlete, capable of recovering for blocks, running in transition, and has great recovery speed. He also has a nice touch on his pop shot as a roll man and can put the ball on the floor for a dribble or two if he needs, but he'd rather dunk a pass home with two hands through contact if he can.
However, Ponder mostly scores using his size and strength and not as much technique, something that will need to be refined. But he is a rare athlete for someone of his size, someone who could be developed into a special post player down the road.
