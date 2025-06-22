FSU football lands elite QB Jaden O’Neal in major recruiting move
Florida State has found its possible quarterback of the future.
It's been a tumultuous offseason for the Seminoles after losing a commitment from four-star Brady Smigiel in January. Since then, the coaching staff has expanded the board and pursued other options.
However, targets such as five-star Keisean Henderson, four-star Landon Duckworth, and four-star Bowe Bentley eliminated Florida State from their recruitment.
That left the Seminoles putting all of their eggs in one basket in their goal to flip four-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal from Oklahoma.
O'Neal committed to the Sooners last summer but the relationship between the two sides has changed with a new offensive coordinator in Norman. Oklahoma's pursuit of other signal-callers paved the way for the blue-chip prospect to move on and he did so on Thursday night, re-opening his recruitment.
Following an official visit to Florida State, it didn't take long for O'Neal to reveal his next move. On Sunday, he announced his commitment to the Seminoles, providing head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz with a big win on the trail.
O'Neal is one of the top passers in the 2026 class and he'll have an opportunity to showcase his elite arm in Tallahassee. He isn't necessarily a dynamic rusher but O'Neal can use his legs to get him out of dicey situations. The main attraction is his ability to stretch the field and create big plays, something Malzahn wants to bring back to the Seminoles.
This is the second consecutive cycle where Florida State has flipped a quarterback from Oklahoma. Three-star Kevin Sperry changed forces to the Seminoles shortly before the Early Signing Period.
During his junior year at Narbonne High School, O'Neal threw for 2,670 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 370 yards and ten more scores.
In a 75-31 state championship victory, O'Neal completed 14/21 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns while adding a 35-yard score on the ground.
O'Neal transferred to Mustang High School in Oklahoma earlier this year. That move was to be closer to the Sooners, his expected home at the time. It'll be interesting to see if he looks to make another transition ahead of his senior season.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 205 overall prospect, the No. 14 QB, and the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Wth the addition of O'Neal, Florida State holds 15 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul moves from No. 22 to No. 16 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
